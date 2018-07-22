2018 AAC Media Days: Five storylines that could spice up the conversation in Providence

The American Athletic Conference has a lot of brag about these days. The league enjoyed the fruits of UCF's Peach Bowl win over Auburn and claimed" national championship" in 2017. There's also a ton of star power returning for the 2018 season. The AAC is the only FBS conference that brings back its three players of the year -- UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, Memphis running back Tony Pollard -- from 2017.

That should make the AAC Media Days on Monday and Tuesday that much more interesting. The conference is expected to enter the upcoming season with at least one New Year's Six bowl contender (UCF) and another two to three top-25 teams. With a full day slated for July 24, here are the stories and questions we've got before the festivities get underway.

1. How UCF is preparing for the season: The whole alternate-universe national title thing with UCF lost its charisma a few months back, so thank goodness the season is right around the corner. With that comes new expectations, and boy, are they high. Last year, the Knights were much further ahead of where former coach Scott Frost thought they'd be. This time around they're not sneaking up on anyone. A New Year's Six bowl berth is the realistic goal -- a College Football Playoff spot, while a pipe dream, is what this school wants more than anything -- and Milton should garner some Group of Five Heisman buzz a la Colt Brennan or Jordan Lynch of years past.

The wild card is first-year (and first-time) coach Josh Heupel. Can he pick up where Frost left off with another AAC title and a major bowl appearance? The good news is he inherits a team ready to win right away. Beyond Milton, there's still a lot of upperclassman experience in the starting 22 with younger players filling out the two-deep.

2. Ed Oliver gets ready for his final go-around: The AAC has its share of great players, but Oliver, Houston's All-American defensive lineman, is the conference's bona fide stud. He's already announced his intention in March to declare next year and could be the No. 1 overall pick. There's no doubt he should be getting paid for what he does, nor is there any sense in waiting to tell everyone what they already know. Best to get it out of the way now.

With that, though, comes extra attention and scrutiny. A lot of media members haven't had a chance to ask him about his decision and how it will affect the upcoming season. Oliver may not think it will affect his performance -- if anything, it probably feels like a weight off of his shoulders -- but there will be more eyes on him than ever. Media days will be a preview of the circus that will undoubtedly follow Oliver through the better part of the next year -- and potentially beyond. Welcome to the big boy show, Ed. You're the attraction.

3. Where's the offensive firepower for Memphis? Pollard will be in attendance, but there's a notable lack of big names for the Tigers at media days. No surprise there as Memphis lost a ton of weapons off of the 2017 team. There's no lack of interesting storylines, however. Junior Brady White and sophomore David Moore are in a tight competition to be the starting quarterback; will coach Mike Norvell shed any light, directly or indirectly, on where that competition stands?

And who steps up for the departed Anthony Miller at wide receiver? Sophomore Damonte Coxie feels like the natural answer given his 21 receptions and three touchdowns last season. There's plenty of potential with this offense and it certainly helps that the veteran offensive line, anchored by center Drew Kyser, has more than 100 starts on its resume. The name recognition just isn't there yet.

4. Sonny Dykes 2.0: The AAC has been a good landing spot for coaches seeking a fresh start. Charlie Strong found instant success at South Florida. Randy Edsall is back at UConn to rebuild what he started years ago in the Big East. Maybe SMU is just what Dykes needs to get his coaching career kick-started again after an unsuccessful stint at Cal. And the fit couldn't be better.

But will Dykes' first full season get off to a rough start? The West division is loaded and the front half of SMU's schedule (at UNT, vs. TCU, at Michigan, vs. Navy, at UCF) is particularly brutal. The Mustangs are built to score, but will there be enough defense to get this team to bowl eligibility? If nothing else, Dykes has one of the more intriguing teams in the conference.

5. Which team will be this year's UCF? South Florida garnered all 30 first-place votes to win the AAC East last year and was the overwhelming favorite to win the conference championship. Then UCF came along and went undefeated. The Knights will be the favorites to win the conference this year, but can anyone else pull off the unexpected? Temple won four of its last five games last year and returns an exciting quarterback in Frank Nutile. In the West, Navy gets two of its toughest divisional games (Memphis and Houston) at home. UCF and Memphis will be the early favorites to get back to the AAC title, but there are some interesting under-the-radar teams who could surprise.