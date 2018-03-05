2018 AAC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, storylines to watch

Real, actual college football doesn't begin for about another six more months. Thankfully, spring practice games are right around the corner to keep you preoccupied until the real thing comes along. Practices have already begun at some spots around the country this week and more practices will start as the month progresses.

The next installment of our spring game previews involves everyone's favorite Power Six conference, the American. All spring practice and game times and dates are subject to change. Here are a few notes to keep in mind:

First-year coach Josh Heupel inherits a stacked team at UCF that once again has aspirations of a New Year's Six bowl berth. The defending national champs* return practically their entire offense, which means Heupel has been given the keys to a Porsche. Don't wreck it now.

There are some interesting, under-the-radar quarterback battles going on at two AAC favorites: Memphis and South Florida. The Tigers must replace the productive Riley Ferguson while the Bulls must move forward from Quinton Flowers, the most valuable player in the history of that program.

Luke Fickell is a coach to watch not just this spring, but in the 2018 season. Cincinnati has endured back-to-back 4-8 seasons, not something you'd expect from that program. However, the Bearcats had the top recruiting class in the AAC in 2018, per 247Sports.