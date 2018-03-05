2018 AAC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, storylines to watch

Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the American Athletic Conference spring games in 2018

Real, actual college football doesn't begin for about another six more months. Thankfully, spring practice games are right around the corner to keep you preoccupied until the real thing comes along. Practices have already begun at some spots around the country this week and more practices will start as the month progresses. 

The next installment of our spring game previews involves everyone's favorite Power Six conference, the American. All spring practice and game times and dates are subject to change. Here are a few notes to keep in mind:

  • First-year coach Josh Heupel inherits a stacked team at UCF that once again has aspirations of a New Year's Six bowl berth. The defending national champs* return practically their entire offense, which means Heupel has been given the keys to a Porsche. Don't wreck it now. 
  • There are some interesting, under-the-radar quarterback battles going on at two AAC favorites: Memphis and South Florida. The Tigers must replace the productive Riley Ferguson while the Bulls must move forward from Quinton Flowers, the most valuable player in the history of that program. 
  • Luke Fickell is a coach to watch not just this spring, but in the 2018 season. Cincinnati has endured back-to-back 4-8 seasons, not something you'd expect from that program. However, the Bearcats had the top recruiting class in the AAC in 2018, per 247Sports. 
2018 AAC Spring Dates
TEAMSPRING PRACTICE STARTSSPRING GAMETIME (ET)
CINCY
March 5 April 14 TBA
UCONN
March 5 April 14 Noon
ECU
Feb. 19 March 24 1 p.m.
HOU
March 5 April 7 4:30 p.m.
MEMP
March 17 April 13 TBA
NAVY
TBA April 14 TBA
SFLA
March 5 April 14 2 p.m.
SMU
March 21 April 14 Noon
TEMPLE
March 13 April 14 TBA
TULANE
March 12 April 14 Noon
TULSA
March 6 April 7 Noon
UCF
TBA April 21 6 p.m.
CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES