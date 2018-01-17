2018 ACC football schedule: Dates set for FSU-Miami, Clemson-FSU, more

Florida State-Miami will be on Oct. 6, and the Seminoles will play Clemson on Oct. 27

The 2018 ACC football schedule was released on Wednesday, setting the dates for conference matchups and finalizing the regular season slate for each conference team. 

The matchups and home teams were already determined by a rotation that runs through the 2025 season, but Wednesday's announcement adds clarity to the picture with dates for the conference's biggest games and the selection of some contests for primetime spots on Thursday and Friday nights. 

Check out the full team-by-team schedules below, with home games listed in all caps. 

Boston College

  • Sept. 1 MASSACHUSETTS 
  • Sept. 8 HOLY CROSS 
  • Sept. 13 at Wake Forest (Thurs.) 
  • Sept. 22 at Purdue 
  • Sept. 29 TEMPLE 
  • Oct. 6 at NC State 
  • Oct. 13 LOUISVILLE 
  • Oct. 26 MIAMI (Fri.) 
  • Nov. 3 at Virginia Tech 
  • Nov. 10 CLEMSON 
  • Nov. 17 at Florida State 
  • Nov. 24 SYRACUSE

Clemson 

  • Sept. 1 FURMAN 
  • Sept. 8 at Texas A&M 
  • Sept. 15 GEORGIA SOUTHERN 
  • Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech 
  • Sept. 29 SYRACUSE 
  • Oct. 6 at Wake Forest 
  • Oct. 20 NC STATE 
  • Oct. 27 at Florida State 
  • Nov. 3 LOUISVILLE 
  • Nov. 10 at Boston College 
  • Nov. 17 DUKE 
  • Nov. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA

Duke 

  • Sept. 1 ARMY WEST POINT 
  • Sept. 8 at Northwestern 
  • Sept. 15 at Baylor 
  • Sept. 22 NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 
  • Sept. 29 VIRGINIA TECH 
  • Oct. 13 at Georgia Tech 
  • Oct. 20 VIRGINIA 
  • Oct. 27 at Pitt 
  • Nov. 3 at Miami 
  • Nov. 10 NORTH CAROLINA 
  • Nov. 17 at Clemson 
  • Nov. 24 WAKE FOREST

Florida State

  • Sept. 3 VIRGINIA TECH (Mon.) 
  • Sept. 8 SAMFORD 
  • Sept. 15 at Syracuse 
  • Sept. 22 NORTHERN ILLINOIS 
  • Sept. 29 at Louisville 
  • Oct. 6 at Miami 
  • Oct. 20 WAKE FOREST 
  • Oct. 27 CLEMSON 
  • Nov. 3 at NC State 
  • Nov. 10 at Notre Dame 
  • Nov. 17 BOSTON COLLEGE 
  • Nov. 24 FLORIDA

Georgia Tech 

  • Sept. 1 ALCORN STATE 
  • Sept. 8 at USF 
  • Sept. 15 at Pitt 
  • Sept. 22 CLEMSON 
  • Sept. 29 BOWLING GREEN 
  • Oct. 5 at Louisville (Fri.) 
  • Oct. 13 DUKE 
  • Oct. 25 at Virginia Tech (Thurs.) 
  • Nov. 3 at North Carolina 
  • Nov. 10 MIAMI 
  • Nov. 17 VIRGINIA 
  • Nov. 24 at Georgia

Louisville 

  • Sept. 1 vs. Alabama (Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.) 
  • Sept. 8 INDIANA STATE 
  • Sept. 15 WESTERN KENTUCKY 
  • Sept. 22 at Virginia 
  • Sept. 29 FLORIDA STATE 
  • Oct. 5 GEORGIA TECH (Fri.) 
  • Oct. 13 at Boston College 
  • Oct. 27 WAKE FOREST 
  • Nov. 3 at Clemson 
  • Nov. 9 at Syracuse (Fri.) 
  • Nov. 17 NC STATE 
  • Nov. 24 KENTUCKY

Miami 

  • Sept. 2 vs. LSU (Sun.) (AdvoCare Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas) 
  • Sept. 8 SAVANNAH STATE 
  • Sept. 15 at Toledo 
  • Sept. 22 FIU 
  • Sept. 27 NORTH CAROLINA (Thurs.) 
  • Oct. 6 FLORIDA STATE 
  • Oct. 13 at Virginia 
  • Oct. 26 at Boston College (Fri.) 
  • Nov. 3 DUKE 
  • Nov. 10 at Georgia Tech 
  • Nov. 17 at Virginia Tech 
  • Nov. 24 PITT

North Carolina

  • Sept. 1 at California 
  • Sept. 8 at East Carolina 
  • Sept. 15 UCF 
  • Sept. 22 PITT 
  • Sept. 27 at Miami (Thurs.) 
  • Oct. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 
  • Oct. 20 at Syracuse 
  • Oct. 27 at Virginia 
  • Nov. 3 GEORGIA TECH 
  • Nov. 10 at Duke 
  • Nov. 17 WESTERN CAROLINA 
  • Nov. 24 NC STATE

NC State

  • Sept. 1 JAMES MADISON 
  • Sept. 8 GEORGIA STATE 
  • Sept. 15 WEST VIRGINIA 
  • Sept. 22 at Marshall 
  • Sept. 29 VIRGINIA 
  • Oct. 6 BOSTON COLLEGE 
  • Oct. 20 at Clemson 
  • Oct. 27 at Syracuse 
  • Nov. 3 FLORIDA STATE 
  • Nov. 8 WAKE FOREST (Thurs.) 
  • Nov. 17 at Louisville 
  • Nov. 24 at North Carolina

Pitt 

  • Sept. 1 ALBANY 
  • Sept. 8 PENN STATE 
  • Sept. 15 GEORGIA TECH 
  • Sept. 22 at North Carolina 
  • Sept. 29 at UCF 
  • Oct. 6 SYRACUSE 
  • Oct. 13 at Notre Dame 
  • Oct. 27 DUKE 
  • Nov. 2 at Virginia (Fri.) 
  • Nov. 10 VIRGINIA TECH 
  • Nov. 17 at Wake Forest 
  • Nov. 24 at Miami

Syracuse 

  • Sept. 1 at Western Michigan 
  • Sept. 8 WAGNER 
  • Sept. 15 FLORIDA STATE 
  • Sept. 22 UCONN 
  • Sept. 29 at Clemson 
  • Oct. 6 at Pitt 
  • Oct. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 
  • Oct. 27 NC STATE 
  • Nov. 3 at Wake Forest 
  • Nov. 9 LOUISVILLE (Fri.) 
  • Nov. 17 vs. Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, N.Y.) 
  • Nov. 24 at Boston College

Virginia 

  • Sept. 1 RICHMOND 
  • Sept. 8 at Indiana 
  • Sept. 15 OHIO 
  • Sept. 22 LOUISVILLE 
  • Sept. 29 at NC State 
  • Oct. 13 MIAMI 
  • Oct. 20 at Duke 
  • Oct. 27 NORTH CAROLINA 
  • Nov. 2 PITT (Fri.) 
  • Nov. 10 LIBERTY 
  • Nov. 17 at Georgia Tech 
  • Nov. 23 at Virginia Tech (Fri.)

Virginia Tech

  • Sept. 3 at Florida State (Mon.) 
  • Sept. 8 WILLIAM & MARY 
  • Sept. 15 EAST CAROLINA 
  • Sept. 22 at Old Dominion 
  • Sept. 29 at Duke 
  • Oct. 6 NOTRE DAME 
  • Oct. 13 at North Carolina 
  • Oct. 25 GEORGIA TECH (Thurs.) 
  • Nov. 3 BOSTON COLLEGE 
  • Nov. 10 at Pitt 
  • Nov. 17 MIAMI 
  • Nov. 23 VIRGINIA (Fri.)

Wake Forest 

  • Aug. 30 at Tulane (Thurs.) 
  • Sept. 8 TOWSON 
  • Sept. 13 BOSTON COLLEGE (Thurs.) 
  • Sept. 22 NOTRE DAME 
  • Sept. 29 RICE 
  • Oct. 6 CLEMSON 
  • Oct. 20 at Florida State 
  • Oct. 27 at Louisville 
  • Nov. 3 SYRACUSE 
  • Nov. 8 at NC State (Thurs.) 
  • Nov. 17 PITT 
  • Nov. 24 at Duke
