2018 ACC football schedule: Dates set for FSU-Miami, Clemson-FSU, more

The 2018 ACC football schedule was released on Wednesday, setting the dates for conference matchups and finalizing the regular season slate for each conference team.

The matchups and home teams were already determined by a rotation that runs through the 2025 season, but Wednesday's announcement adds clarity to the picture with dates for the conference's biggest games and the selection of some contests for primetime spots on Thursday and Friday nights.

Check out the full team-by-team schedules below, with home games listed in all caps.

Boston College

Sept. 1 MASSACHUSETTS



Sept. 8 HOLY CROSS



Sept. 13 at Wake Forest (Thurs.)



Sept. 22 at Purdue



Sept. 29 TEMPLE



Oct. 6 at NC State



Oct. 13 LOUISVILLE



Oct. 26 MIAMI (Fri.)



Nov. 3 at Virginia Tech



Nov. 10 CLEMSON



Nov. 17 at Florida State



Nov. 24 SYRACUSE



Clemson

Sept. 1 FURMAN



Sept. 8 at Texas A&M



Sept. 15 GEORGIA SOUTHERN



Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech



Sept. 29 SYRACUSE



Oct. 6 at Wake Forest



Oct. 20 NC STATE



Oct. 27 at Florida State



Nov. 3 LOUISVILLE



Nov. 10 at Boston College



Nov. 17 DUKE



Nov. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA



Duke

Sept. 1 ARMY WEST POINT



Sept. 8 at Northwestern



Sept. 15 at Baylor



Sept. 22 NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL



Sept. 29 VIRGINIA TECH



Oct. 13 at Georgia Tech



Oct. 20 VIRGINIA



Oct. 27 at Pitt



Nov. 3 at Miami



Nov. 10 NORTH CAROLINA



Nov. 17 at Clemson



Nov. 24 WAKE FOREST



Florida State

Sept. 3 VIRGINIA TECH (Mon.)



Sept. 8 SAMFORD



Sept. 15 at Syracuse



Sept. 22 NORTHERN ILLINOIS



Sept. 29 at Louisville



Oct. 6 at Miami



Oct. 20 WAKE FOREST



Oct. 27 CLEMSON



Nov. 3 at NC State



Nov. 10 at Notre Dame



Nov. 17 BOSTON COLLEGE



Nov. 24 FLORIDA



Georgia Tech

Sept. 1 ALCORN STATE



Sept. 8 at USF



Sept. 15 at Pitt



Sept. 22 CLEMSON



Sept. 29 BOWLING GREEN



Oct. 5 at Louisville (Fri.)



Oct. 13 DUKE



Oct. 25 at Virginia Tech (Thurs.)



Nov. 3 at North Carolina



Nov. 10 MIAMI



Nov. 17 VIRGINIA



Nov. 24 at Georgia



Louisville

Sept. 1 vs. Alabama (Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.)



Sept. 8 INDIANA STATE



Sept. 15 WESTERN KENTUCKY



Sept. 22 at Virginia



Sept. 29 FLORIDA STATE



Oct. 5 GEORGIA TECH (Fri.)



Oct. 13 at Boston College



Oct. 27 WAKE FOREST



Nov. 3 at Clemson



Nov. 9 at Syracuse (Fri.)



Nov. 17 NC STATE



Nov. 24 KENTUCKY



Miami

Sept. 2 vs. LSU (Sun.) (AdvoCare Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)



Sept. 8 SAVANNAH STATE



Sept. 15 at Toledo



Sept. 22 FIU



Sept. 27 NORTH CAROLINA (Thurs.)



Oct. 6 FLORIDA STATE



Oct. 13 at Virginia



Oct. 26 at Boston College (Fri.)



Nov. 3 DUKE



Nov. 10 at Georgia Tech



Nov. 17 at Virginia Tech



Nov. 24 PITT



North Carolina

Sept. 1 at California



Sept. 8 at East Carolina



Sept. 15 UCF



Sept. 22 PITT



Sept. 27 at Miami (Thurs.)



Oct. 13 VIRGINIA TECH



Oct. 20 at Syracuse



Oct. 27 at Virginia



Nov. 3 GEORGIA TECH



Nov. 10 at Duke



Nov. 17 WESTERN CAROLINA



Nov. 24 NC STATE



NC State

Sept. 1 JAMES MADISON



Sept. 8 GEORGIA STATE



Sept. 15 WEST VIRGINIA



Sept. 22 at Marshall



Sept. 29 VIRGINIA



Oct. 6 BOSTON COLLEGE



Oct. 20 at Clemson



Oct. 27 at Syracuse



Nov. 3 FLORIDA STATE



Nov. 8 WAKE FOREST (Thurs.)



Nov. 17 at Louisville



Nov. 24 at North Carolina



Pitt

Sept. 1 ALBANY



Sept. 8 PENN STATE



Sept. 15 GEORGIA TECH



Sept. 22 at North Carolina



Sept. 29 at UCF



Oct. 6 SYRACUSE



Oct. 13 at Notre Dame



Oct. 27 DUKE



Nov. 2 at Virginia (Fri.)



Nov. 10 VIRGINIA TECH



Nov. 17 at Wake Forest



Nov. 24 at Miami



Syracuse

Sept. 1 at Western Michigan



Sept. 8 WAGNER



Sept. 15 FLORIDA STATE



Sept. 22 UCONN



Sept. 29 at Clemson



Oct. 6 at Pitt



Oct. 20 NORTH CAROLINA



Oct. 27 NC STATE



Nov. 3 at Wake Forest



Nov. 9 LOUISVILLE (Fri.)



Nov. 17 vs. Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, N.Y.)



Nov. 24 at Boston College



Virginia

Sept. 1 RICHMOND



Sept. 8 at Indiana



Sept. 15 OHIO



Sept. 22 LOUISVILLE



Sept. 29 at NC State



Oct. 13 MIAMI



Oct. 20 at Duke



Oct. 27 NORTH CAROLINA



Nov. 2 PITT (Fri.)



Nov. 10 LIBERTY



Nov. 17 at Georgia Tech



Nov. 23 at Virginia Tech (Fri.)



Virginia Tech

Sept. 3 at Florida State (Mon.)



Sept. 8 WILLIAM & MARY



Sept. 15 EAST CAROLINA



Sept. 22 at Old Dominion



Sept. 29 at Duke



Oct. 6 NOTRE DAME



Oct. 13 at North Carolina



Oct. 25 GEORGIA TECH (Thurs.)



Nov. 3 BOSTON COLLEGE



Nov. 10 at Pitt



Nov. 17 MIAMI



Nov. 23 VIRGINIA (Fri.)



Wake Forest