2018 ACC Media Days: Five storylines that could spice up the conversation in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's going to be hard to top the chest-beating that set the tone for the ACC Media Days a year ago. The league was coming off Clemson's national championship, Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy and a very successful bowl season. In the #brand-on-#brand marketing battles, the ACC scored a point with all of the trophies on a scale to question whether its better to "mean more" or "weigh more."

There's no natty this year and no stiff-arm trophy, but still, we're talking about a league that led all conferences with the most bowl-eligible teams and the most bowl wins (8-3 record), and enters 2018 with a national title contender and two likely top-10 teams in the preseason polls. The Coastal Division players and coaches will be in attendance on Wednesday followed by the Atlantic Division on Thursday, and here's the stories and questions we've got before the festivities and "talk about" questions get started.

1. How many ways can Dabo Swinney not answer the question? There's nothing that suggests that Swinney will be ready to name a starting quarterback when he addresses the media on Thursday in Charlotte. Senior Kelly Bryant, 12-2 as a starter in 2017, is a charismatic presence among his teammates, a vocal leader and in many ways one of the most important figures for the Tigers' 2018 College Football Playoff hopes. But none of that guarantees Bryant anything on the field, where he's fighting off all-everything freshman Trevor Lawrence. Recent history (Cole Stoudt starting over Deshaun Watson at the beginning of 2015) points to Bryant having a leg up for sure, but the decision-making at the quarterback position -- including the coaches' decisions about who to play and when -- will be under scrutiny all year.

Everything else about this Clemson team points to a title run. It's likely that when the preseason All-ACC team is compiled, the entire defensive line won't just be all Clemson players (Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell at defensive end) but the voting will show a close-to-consensus opinion. Tee Higgins seems ready for a Mike Williams-like breakout season at wide receiver, the offensive line is strong and if Travis Etienne takes another step forward at running back, this team will be in the mix for a playoff spot from the moment the first set of rankings are released. Securing that spot and winning a title, however, will come down to the quarterback.

2. Willie Taggart takes over at Florida State: Clemson supplanted Florida State as the top-billed act at this event over the last three years, but the tidal wave of energy and momentum that followed Taggart's hire is going to be impactful enough to make FSU's appearance just as intriguing. I'll miss Jimbo Fisher's record speed for words-per-minute at the microphone, but Seminoles fans are fixated on the increased tempo of the offense after the frustrations of 2017. Taggart has his own quarterback decisions to make with Deondre Francois and James Blackman, but the real key to his success in Year 1 will be whether the rejuvenation of a program in a funk catches on with the players. I think Taggart will win over the media in Charlotte, but it's those former four- and five-star players in the locker room that will drive the efforts to reestablish Florida State's dominance in the ACC.

3. Expect Miami to be hungry after getting a taste of success: Last year at this event, Mark Richt was very clear about his intentions and expectations for how "swagger" could be redefined. "I think swag is lining up and whipping the guy in front of you. It's not dancing," Richt said in 2017. "Swagger was invented because they won national championships. Swag is winning and winning big. ... Let's try to win the Coastal. You gotta start there. Can't win anything else without winning that."

Now that Miami has won the ACC Coastal for the first time in program history, the players on this roster have a new position heading into the year. A 10-0 start brought excitement and adoration back to the The U, and when the Hurricanes were sitting at No. 2 in the country in late November, it was no longer in jest to comment that The U was "back." The turnover chain marked this group of coaches and players putting their own stamp on Miami football history, and backing it up with a program-first ACC Championship Game appearance legitimized these efforts. With a division title to defend and a huge season opener against LSU, Miami will be the biggest story at the event when the Coastal Division is in the spotlight on Wednesday.

4. Checking in on the Dillon bandwagon. It's my belief that Boston College running back AJ Dillon is among the five best offensive talents in the conference and could emerge as one of the top players in the country by the end of the season. The 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year totaled 1,432 yards and 13 touchdowns in a season where he didn't officially take over as the Eagles' starting running back until mid-October. The 6-foot, 240-pound sophomore runs with incredible balance, vision and burst, and he doesn't look fun or easy to tackle at all. Boston College is a dangerous team in 2018, and Dillon is a big reason why. I expect he'll be a no-brainer for First Team All-ACC at running back, and I'm curious to see if the rest of the league's media on the bandwagon and ready to name him the preseason Player of the Year..

5. John Swofford's vision for the future. Commissioner of the league since 1997, Swofford has become one of the leading voices at the table when college sports' power brokers come together. Only the Big Ten's Jim Delany has been in office longer (since 1989) of all the Power Five commissioners, and as one the early supporters of a playoff model for the postseason and a winner in conference realignment battles, Swofford holds a position of authority. His "state of the conference" address always extends beyond the ACC to the entire landscape of college athletics, and with so much change throughout that landscape, we will get at least some version of where one of the most powerful figures in college athletics thinks things are headed.

Also: Get ready for some TV talk. It's going to be a little boring and wonky for many fans, but the upcoming launch of a linear ACC Network in an era of cord-cutting and fragmented cable packages brings the business to the forefront. Carriage, rights fees, streaming options -- Swofford will no doubt proudly boast of the early successes of live events on ACC Network Extra -- and more are of interest, but mostly because the success of the conference network is tied to per-school revenue distribution and the long-term viability of the league in a rapidly changing era for college sports and sports consumption.