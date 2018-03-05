2018 ACC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels

The 2018 college football season doesn't begin for another six more months, but spring practice is upon us to help the offseason go by just a little bit easier. Spring drills around the country have already started in some spots and will pick up as the month progresses. As we've done with other conferences, here's what you need to know for ACC programs as they begin their spring practices.

All spring practice and game times and dates are subject to change. Here are a few notes to keep in mind:

As will be the case across the country, April 14 will be a busy day in ACC country. More than half of the conference will end their respective spring schedules then before taking a breaking for the dog days of summer. Duke in particular has started spring practice far earlier in the past, but will be one of the teams playing its spring game on that day.

Only one program, Florida State, will be breaking in a new coach: Willie Taggart. The proven program-builder will be leading the Seminoles out on to the field for the first time since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M.

The most high-profile quarterback battle will be at Louisville, which moves on without 2016 Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. Jawon Pass appears to have the inside track to succeed Jackson, but he'll have to hold off Malik Cunningham.

Miami did not hold a spring game last year, but will also hold its on April 14 this year. However, that will not be the last practice for the Hurricanes of the spring.