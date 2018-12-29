2018 Alamo Bowl: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell earns unsportsmanlike penalty over targeting call
Two targeting ejections caused the Iowa State coach to blow his top
Iowa State saw two of its players ejected for targeting in the first half of its appearance in the Alamo Bowl against Washington State on Friday night, and the second one nearly got Cyclones coach Matt Campbell tossed as well. While there was no argument about the first targeting call on Iowa State's Willie Harvey, Campbell didn't agree with the targeting call that saw Eyiomoa Uwazurike get tossed, and he let the officials know about it.
Campbell drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the tirade, and credit to him for not blowing his top again a minute later. Washington State scored a touchdown a few plays after the penalty to take a 21-7 lead, and replays showed a Washington State offensive lineman committing a blatant false start on the touchdown that wasn't called.
It's been a rough night for the officials, overall. They brought a touchdown back on a taunting penalty and missed what appeared to be a clear hold on an Iowa State offensive lineman while in the end zone, which should have resulted in a safety for Washington State.
With time running down in the half, Iowa State banged through an Alamo Bowl-record 51-yard field goal to cut the lead to 21-10 at the break.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Peach Bowl odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Michigan vs. Florida 10,000 times. See who they...
-
2018 Arizona Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Nevada vs. Arkansas State 10,000 times.
-
2018 Belk Bowl odds, expert picks, bets
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of both South Carolina and Virginia football.
-
College football best bets for Dec. 29
Mike Tierney is on a 30-21 run on college football spread picks
-
'Cuse gets 10 wins, Dungey sets record
Coach Dino Babers has done an excellent job restoring glory to the Syracuse program
-
Time for Kelly to cash ND's steady climb
Kelly's tenure with the Irish has been up and down, and now's the time to prove his doubters...