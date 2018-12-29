2018 Alamo Bowl: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell earns unsportsmanlike penalty over targeting call

Iowa State saw two of its players ejected for targeting in the first half of its appearance in the Alamo Bowl against Washington State on Friday night, and the second one nearly got Cyclones coach Matt Campbell tossed as well. While there was no argument about the first targeting call on Iowa State's Willie Harvey, Campbell didn't agree with the targeting call that saw Eyiomoa Uwazurike get tossed, and he let the officials know about it.

Campbell drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the tirade, and credit to him for not blowing his top again a minute later. Washington State scored a touchdown a few plays after the penalty to take a 21-7 lead, and replays showed a Washington State offensive lineman committing a blatant false start on the touchdown that wasn't called.

People going to be mad but this is targeting by the letter of the law 10 times out of 10. pic.twitter.com/KGXH4MSPWf — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 29, 2018

Angry Matt Campbell dot gif pic.twitter.com/gkTYFje5y5 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 29, 2018

It's been a rough night for the officials, overall. They brought a touchdown back on a taunting penalty and missed what appeared to be a clear hold on an Iowa State offensive lineman while in the end zone, which should have resulted in a safety for Washington State.

With time running down in the half, Iowa State banged through an Alamo Bowl-record 51-yard field goal to cut the lead to 21-10 at the break.