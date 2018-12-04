2018 All-SEC Team: Tua Tagovailoa headlines as Alabama leads the way with 12 selections
The Crimson Tide had a dozen All-SEC selections as determined by the conference's coaches
With the conclusion of the 2018 season, the SEC coaches have cast their votes and the conference has released its All-SEC teams. Not surprisingly, conference champion Alabama leads the way with 12 selections, including Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa earning first-team quarterback honors. Georgia, the SEC East champs, had seven selections among the two teams, while Missouri and South Carolina each had five. Two teams -- Arkansas and Tennessee -- were shut out of the selections entirely.
Take a look at who the coaches thought were the best of the best in the SEC this year; reminder: coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.
First Team Offense
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky
RB: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
TE: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL: Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky
C: Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
AP: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
First Team Defense
DL: Quinnen Williams, Alabama
DL: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
DL: Jachai Polite, Florida
DL: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
LB: Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB: Devin White, LSU
LB: Deshaun Davis, Auburn
DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB: Grant Delpit, LSU
DB: Greedy Williams, LSU
DB: Deionte Thompson, Alabama
First Team Special Teams
PK: Cole Tracy, LSU
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second Team Offense
QB: Drew Lock, Missouri
RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB: Damien Harris, Alabama
WR: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
WR: Emanuel Hall, Missouri
TE: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
OL: Martez Ivey, Florida
OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL: Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State
OL: Zack Bailey, South Carolina
C: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
AP: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
Second Team Defense
DL: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
DL: Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL: Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn
LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB: Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB: CJ Henderson, Florida
DB: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
DB: Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
DB: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
Second Team Special Teams
PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia
