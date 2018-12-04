2018 All-SEC Team: Tua Tagovailoa headlines as Alabama leads the way with 12 selections

With the conclusion of the 2018 season, the SEC coaches have cast their votes and the conference has released its All-SEC teams. Not surprisingly, conference champion Alabama leads the way with 12 selections, including Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa earning first-team quarterback honors. Georgia, the SEC East champs, had seven selections among the two teams, while Missouri and South Carolina each had five. Two teams -- Arkansas and Tennessee -- were shut out of the selections entirely.

Take a look at who the coaches thought were the best of the best in the SEC this year; reminder: coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

First Team Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: Benny Snell, Kentucky

RB: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

TE: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL: Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky

C: Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

AP: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

First Team Defense

DL: Quinnen Williams, Alabama

DL: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

DL: Jachai Polite, Florida

DL: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

LB: Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB: Devin White, LSU

LB: Deshaun Davis, Auburn

DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB: Grant Delpit, LSU

DB: Greedy Williams, LSU

DB: Deionte Thompson, Alabama

First Team Special Teams

PK: Cole Tracy, LSU

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second Team Offense

QB: Drew Lock, Missouri

RB: D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB: Damien Harris, Alabama

WR: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

WR: Emanuel Hall, Missouri

TE: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

OL: Martez Ivey, Florida

OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL: Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State

OL: Zack Bailey, South Carolina

C: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

AP: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Second Team Defense

DL: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

DL: Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL: Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB: CJ Henderson, Florida

DB: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

DB: Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

DB: DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

Second Team Special Teams

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia