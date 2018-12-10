2018 AP All-America team: Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray leads the way

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray not only won college football's most coveted individual award, he was deemed the best quarterback in the country, according to the AP All-America selections. Oklahoma's signal-caller was the AP's first-team quarterback with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa making the second team. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins was the AP's third team quarterback, making the Heisman finalists three for three on the AP's list.

In all, however, it was Alabama with the most selections to the AP teams with six. Four of those were first-team selections, including offensive lineman Jonah Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Clemson and Oklahoma had four selections each with a combined five first-team picks.

The SEC led all conferences with 11 first-team All-America selections while the ACC finished with five, the Big Ten with three, the Big 12 with two and the Pac-12 with one. You can see all three AP All-America teams in their entirety below.

First Team Offense

QB: Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma

RB: Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin

RB: Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis

OT: Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama

OT: Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson

OG: Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin

OG: Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky

C: Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State

TE: Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M

WR: Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama

WR: Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma

AP: Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue

K: Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse

First Team Defense

DE: Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson

DE: Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois

DT: Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama

DT: Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson

LB: Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky

LB: Devin White, junior, LSU

LB: Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington

CB: Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia

CB: Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame

S: Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU

S: Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama

P: Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M

Second Team Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama

RB: Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson

RB: Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M

OT: Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State

OT: Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia

OG: Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma

OG: Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin

C: Ross Piersbacher, senior, Alabama

TE: T.J, Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa

WR: Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State

WR: Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts

AP: Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest

K: Cole Tracy, senior, LSU

Second Team Defense

DE: Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State

DE: Jachai Polite, junior, Florida

DT: Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame

DT: Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami

LB: Devin Bush, junior, Michigan

LB: David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia

LB: Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas

CB: Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU

CB: Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington

S: Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington

S: Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa

P: Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah

Third Team Offense

QB: Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State

RB: Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky

RB: Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State

OT: Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State

OT: Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma

OG: Terrone Prescod, senior, NC State

OG: Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College

C: Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State

TE: Noah Fant, junior, Iowa

WR: A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi

WR: David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia

AP: J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona

K: Matt Gay, senior, Utah

Third Team Defense

DE: Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan

DE: Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech

DT: Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State

DT: Ed Oliver, junior, Houston

LB: Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern

LB: David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State

LB: Te'Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame

CB: Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College

CB: Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan

S: Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse

S: Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State

P: Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati