2018 AP All-America team: Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray leads the way

The three Heisman finalists finished on first, second and third team lists

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray not only won college football's most coveted individual award, he was deemed the best quarterback in the country, according to the AP All-America selections. Oklahoma's signal-caller was the AP's first-team quarterback with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa making the second team. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins was the AP's third team quarterback, making the Heisman finalists three for three on the AP's list. 

In all, however, it was Alabama with the most selections to the AP teams with six. Four of those were first-team selections, including offensive lineman Jonah Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Clemson and Oklahoma had four selections each with a combined five first-team picks. 

The SEC led all conferences with 11 first-team All-America selections while the ACC finished with five, the Big Ten with three, the Big 12 with two and the Pac-12 with one. You can see all three AP All-America teams in their entirety below. 

First Team Offense

QB: Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma
RB: Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin
RB: Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis
OT: Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama
OT: Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson
OG: Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin
OG: Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky
C: Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State
TE: Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M
WR: Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama
WR: Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma
AP: Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue
K: Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse

First Team Defense

DE: Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson
DE: Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois
DT: Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama
DT: Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson
LB: Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky
LB: Devin White, junior, LSU
LB: Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington
CB: Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia
CB: Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame
S: Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU
S: Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama
P: Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M

Second Team Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama
RB: Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson
RB: Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M
OT: Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State
OT: Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia
OG: Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma
OG: Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin
C: Ross Piersbacher, senior, Alabama
TE: T.J, Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa
WR: Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State
WR: Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts
AP: Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest
K: Cole Tracy, senior, LSU

Second Team Defense

DE: Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State
DE: Jachai Polite, junior, Florida
DT: Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame
DT: Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami
LB: Devin Bush, junior, Michigan
LB: David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia
LB: Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas
CB: Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU
CB: Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington
S: Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington
S: Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa
P: Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah

Third Team Offense

QB: Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State
RB: Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky
RB: Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State
OT: Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State
OT: Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma
OG: Terrone Prescod, senior, NC State
OG: Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College
C: Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State
TE: Noah Fant, junior, Iowa
WR: A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi
WR: David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia
AP: J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona
K: Matt Gay, senior, Utah

Third Team Defense

DE: Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan
DE: Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech
DT: Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State
DT: Ed Oliver, junior, Houston
LB: Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern
LB: David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State
LB: Te'Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame
CB: Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College
CB: Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan
S: Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse
S: Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State
P: Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati

