2018 AP All-America team: Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray leads the way
The three Heisman finalists finished on first, second and third team lists
Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray not only won college football's most coveted individual award, he was deemed the best quarterback in the country, according to the AP All-America selections. Oklahoma's signal-caller was the AP's first-team quarterback with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa making the second team. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins was the AP's third team quarterback, making the Heisman finalists three for three on the AP's list.
In all, however, it was Alabama with the most selections to the AP teams with six. Four of those were first-team selections, including offensive lineman Jonah Williams and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Clemson and Oklahoma had four selections each with a combined five first-team picks.
The SEC led all conferences with 11 first-team All-America selections while the ACC finished with five, the Big Ten with three, the Big 12 with two and the Pac-12 with one. You can see all three AP All-America teams in their entirety below.
First Team Offense
QB: Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma
RB: Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin
RB: Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis
OT: Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama
OT: Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson
OG: Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin
OG: Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky
C: Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State
TE: Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M
WR: Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama
WR: Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma
AP: Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue
K: Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse
First Team Defense
DE: Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson
DE: Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois
DT: Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama
DT: Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson
LB: Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky
LB: Devin White, junior, LSU
LB: Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington
CB: Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia
CB: Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame
S: Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU
S: Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama
P: Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M
Second Team Offense
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama
RB: Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson
RB: Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M
OT: Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State
OT: Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia
OG: Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma
OG: Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin
C: Ross Piersbacher, senior, Alabama
TE: T.J, Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa
WR: Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State
WR: Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts
AP: Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest
K: Cole Tracy, senior, LSU
Second Team Defense
DE: Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State
DE: Jachai Polite, junior, Florida
DT: Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame
DT: Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami
LB: Devin Bush, junior, Michigan
LB: David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia
LB: Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas
CB: Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU
CB: Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington
S: Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington
S: Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa
P: Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah
Third Team Offense
QB: Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State
RB: Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky
RB: Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State
OT: Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State
OT: Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma
OG: Terrone Prescod, senior, NC State
OG: Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College
C: Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State
TE: Noah Fant, junior, Iowa
WR: A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi
WR: David Sills IV, senior, West Virginia
AP: J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona
K: Matt Gay, senior, Utah
Third Team Defense
DE: Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan
DE: Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech
DT: Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State
DT: Ed Oliver, junior, Houston
LB: Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern
LB: David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State
LB: Te'Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame
CB: Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College
CB: Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan
S: Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse
S: Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State
P: Jason Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Odds for every CFB bowl game
Your investment guide to bowl season
-
College football bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 tim...
-
Power Rankings: Bama goes wire-to-wire
Take a look at the final Power Rankings of 2018 now that the regular season is officially...
-
Best bowl confidence pool picks, sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
2018 Group of Five playoff revealed
The College Football Playoff may not respect many of these teams, but we believe they are deserving...
-
Malzahn will call plays but hires new OC
Malzahn called the offensive plays for the Tigers in his first three seasons at the helm