2018 AP Preseason All-America team: Clemson's D-line, Wisconsin's O-line are well-represented

It's that time of year, folks.

Last week, CBS Sports released its Preseason All-America Team with Stanford running back Bryce Love, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver highlighting the first-team selections.

Voters for the AP Preseason All-America Team apparently felt the same way. Grier, along with his wide receiver David Sills V, were named first-team selections. Love and Wisconsin running back Jonatahan Taylor were the AP's first-team running backs.

Oliver was joined by a pair of Clemson's defensive linemen -- Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins -- and Ohio State's Nick Bosa for the first-team defensive line. In all, Clemson and Wisconsin led the way with three first-team picks with Alabama, LSU, Stanford, Utah, Washington and West Virginia each notching two picks.

Highlighting the second team was Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary and another Clemson defensive lineman, Dexter Lawrence.

The SEC leads all conferences with 13 selections between the two teams with the Pac-12 (12) and Big Ten (10) coming in second and third. The ACC had seven selections and the Big 12 had two. Notre Dame had three second-team selections. Oliver was the lone AAC selection.

The full AP All-America teams can bee viewed below.

Preseason AP All-America First Team

Offense

Quarterback -- Will Grier, senior, West Virginia.

Running backs -- Bryce Love, senior, Stanford; Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin.

Tackles -- Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson.

Guards -- Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Nate Herbig, junior, Stanford.

Center -- Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama.

Tight end -- Noah Fant, junior, Iowa.

Receivers -- A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia.

All-purpose player -- Myles Gaskin, senior, Washington.

Kicker -- Matt Gay, senior, Utah.

Defense

Ends -- Nick Bosa, junior, Ohio State; Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson.

Tackles -- Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Christian Wilkins, Senior, Clemson.

Linebackers -- Devin White, junior, LSU; Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; T.J. Edwards, senior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks -- Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia.

Safeties -- Jaquan Johnson, senior, Miami; Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington.

Punter -- Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah.

Preseason AP All-America Second Team

Offense

Quarterback -- Trace McSorley, senior, Penn State.

Running backs -- A.J. Dillon, sophomore, Boston College; Damien Harris, junior, Alabama.

Tackles -- David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi.

Guards -- Alex Bars, senior, Notre Dame; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin.

Center -- Sam Mustipher, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end -- Kaden Smith, junior, Stanford.

Receivers -- N'Keal Harry, junior, Arizona State; Anthony Johnson, senior, Buffalo.

All-purpose player -- Deebo Samuel. senior, South Carolina.

Kicker -- Rodrigo Blankenship, junior, Georgia.

Defense

Ends -- Rashan Gary, junior, Michigan; Raekwon Davis, junior, Alabama.

Tackles -- Dexter Lawrence, junior, Clemson; Jeffrey Simmons, junior, Mississippi State.

Linebackers -- Cameron Smith, senior, Southern California; Troy Dye, junior, Oregon; Mack Wilson, sophomore, Alabama.

Cornerbacks -- Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame.

Safeties -- Lukas Dennis, senior, Boston College; Andrew Wingard, senior, Wyoming.

Punter -- Jake Bailey, senior, Stanford.