2018 Big 12 spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels

The 2017 college football season officially concluded nearly two months ago, but it's already time to look forward to what the sport will bring us in 2018 with spring practice season. After a thrilling 2017 season, the Big 12 sent Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield to the College Football Playoff, though the Sooners were unsuccessful in advancing to the national championship after letting a big lead slip away against SEC champion Georgia. With the spring season upon us, it's time to get a first look at whether the conference may have a national title contender once again.

All of the Big 12 football programs have their spring game dates set for 2018; however a few of the start times and most of the TV channels for the games themselves have yet to be determined. Of course, this excludes Texas because the Longhorns enjoy the luxury of having a network to call their own.

Here are a few notes to keep in mind while you prepare for spring practice in the Big 12.

Sure, Oklahoma will be without maybe the best quarterback in program history as reigning Heisman winner Baker Mayfield is off to the NFL, but the offense probably will not regress all that much -- if at all. Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray is set to take the reins full time, and there are some out there who believe the five-star dual-threat could end up being even more dangerous than Mayfield in coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

Coach Matt Campbell and Iowa State were the surprise of the conference last year, but of course fans out there are wondering whether that was a fluke. The spring season will give us a chance to begin to decipher whether the Cyclones are on their way to being even more of a contender in 2018.

With Mason Rudolph departing from Oklahoma State, the Cowboys' quarterback battle will be one of the top storylines to keep an eye on this spring and throughout the summer. Right now, the assumption is Hawaii transfer Dru Brown will win the job, but he'll have to hold off the efforts of senior Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Spencer Sanders.

Will this be the last spring for the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State? With rumors swirling in the offseason of potential succession plans, 2018 may mark the final season for Snyder in Manhattan.