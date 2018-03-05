2018 Big Ten spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels

Real college football doesn't begin for nearly six more months, but we have spring practice to help us kill some of that time. It begins in earnest around the country this week, and the Big Ten will be putting in the work to try and get back to the College Football Playoff in 2018.

All spring practice and game times and dates are subject to change. Here are a few notes to keep in mind while you prepare for spring practice in the Big Ten:

  • April 14 will be a busy day around the Big Ten as half the conference will play its spring games on that Saturday.
  • Michigan will start its spring practice later than any other school in the conference. Practice will begin on March 23 and culminate with the spring game three weeks later on April 14. This shorter schedule will make it easier for the team's trip to Europe.
  • Penn State is one of three schools holding its spring game on April 21, along with Nebraska and Iowa. Perhaps Penn State is doing so to allow James Franklin more time to learn all the new names on his coaching staff.
  • Speaking of Nebraska, Scott Frost will be the only coach in the Big Ten conducting his first spring practice at a new school.
  • Ohio State will be the location of the most interesting quarterback battle this spring as the Buckeyes look to replace J.T. Barrett. Joe Burrow, Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell all open camp hoping to get a leg up on the competition.
Big Ten Spring Practice Schedule
TeamSpring Practice StartsSpring GameTime (ET)Channel
ILL
March 5April 71:30 p.m.TBA
IND
March 3April 14NoonTBA
IOWA
March 21April 21TBATBA
MD
March 5April 1412:30 p.m.BTN2Go
MICH
March 23April 14TBATBA
MICHST
February 27April 75 p.m.BTN
MINN
March 6April 141 p.m.TBA
NEB
TBAApril 21NoonBTN
NWEST
February 27April 14TBATBA
OHIOST
March 6April 141:45 p.m.TBA
PSU
March 19April 213 p.m.BTN
PURDUE
February 26April 7NoonBTN
RUT
March 6April 143:30 p.m.TBA
WISC
March 13April 136 p.m.TBA
