2018 Bowl Games: Live announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff selection show
College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2018-19 slate; we'll cover every minute and decision
The wild and wacky process of college football bowl game selections goes down all day long on Sunday as 78 of the 129 FBS teams fill slots in 39 postseason contests. It all starts with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams around noon ET, continuing with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games a few hours later and culminating late in the afternoon once every one of the bowl games is announced. Of course, there will be plenty off leaks and rumors throughout the day, which is exactly why we are here to help sort through everything.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolds, beginning with the CFP field all the way through the first set of games on Dec. 15. For now, check out our expert Jerry Palm's bowl projections, which will also be updated live with official announcements as they are made during the day.
If you are unable to view the live updates below or wish to refresh the page, please click here.
