2018 Bowl Games: Schedule, announcements, College Football Playoff teams
College football bowl games were be set on Sunday for the entire 2018-19 postseason slate
With the selection process in the distant past and college football bowl season completely underway, we have hit the halfway point with the biggest games still yet to come. The College Football Playoff field features four of the best and most consistent teams this season, and the New Year's Six matchups have resulted in some intriguing pairings that should result in plenty of debate and discussion as the process plays out. With 39 bowl games on the entire slate and most off them taking place before the years is out, there is still plenty of action left to enjoy.
CBS Sports was with you the entire day throughout the bowl selection process updating this page with every new bowl game announcement, beginning with the CFP field all the way through the first set of games on Dec. 15. Check out the entire CFP along with the New Year's Six games below and keep scrolling for the remainder of the bowl slate.
2019 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Teams
Jan. 7
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 29
Orange Bowl
8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Oklahoma
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
4 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Teams
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:45 p.m.
SEC vs. Big 12
| Georgia vs. Texas
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m.
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Ohio State vs. Washington
Jan. 1
Fiesta
1 p.m.
At-large vs. At-large
|LSU vs. UCF
Dec. 29
Peach
Noon
At-large vs. At-large
| Florida vs. Michigan
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
|Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Kentucky vs. Penn State
|Jan. 1
|Outback
|Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|Mississippi State vs. Iowa
|Dec. 31
|Sun
|El Paso, Tex.
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Pitt vs. Stanford
|Dec. 31
|Taxslayer
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas A&M vs. NC State
|Dec. 31
|Holiday
|San Diego, Calif.
|7 p.m. (FS1)
|Northwestern vs. Utah
|Dec. 31
|Liberty
|Memphis
|3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
|Dec. 31
|Redbox
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|3 p.m. (FOX)
|Michigan State vs. Oregon
|Dec. 31
|Military
|Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
|Dec. 29
|Arizona
|Tucson, Ariz.
|1:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Nevada vs. Arkansas State
|Dec. 29
|Belk
|Charlotte, N.C.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|South Carolina vs. Virginia
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
|San Antonio, Tex.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Iowa State vs. Washington State
|Dec. 28
|Camping World
|Orlando, Fla.
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|West Virginia vs. Syracuse
|Dec. 28
|Music City
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Auburn vs. Purdue
|Dec. 27
|Texas
|Houston, Tex.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
|Dec. 27
|Pinstripe
|New York
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Wisconsin vs. Miami
|Dec. 27
|Independence
|Shreveport, La.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Temple vs. Duke
|Dec. 26
|Cheez-It
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|TCU vs. Cal
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane
|Detroit, Mich.
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
|Dallas, Tex.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Boston College vs. Boise State
|Dec. 22
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Hawaii vs. La. Tech
|Dec. 22
|Dollar General
|Mobile, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Buffalo vs. Troy
|Dec. 22
|Armed Forces
|Fort Worth, Tex.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Army vs. Houston
|Dec. 22
|Birmingham
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Memphis vs. Wake Forest
|Dec. 21
|Idaho Potato
|Boise, Idaho
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|BYU vs. Western Michigan
|Dec. 21
|Bahamas
|Nassau, Bah.
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Toledo vs. FIU
|Dec. 20
|Gasparilla
|Tampa, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Marshall vs. S. Florida
|Dec. 19
|Frisco
|Frisco, Tex.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ohio vs. San Diego State
|Dec. 18
|Boca Raton
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|UAB vs. N. Illinois
|Dec. 15
|New Orleans
|New Orleans, La.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Appalachian State vs. MTSU
|Dec. 15
|Camellia
|Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|E. Michigan vs. Ga. Southern
|Dec. 15
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Arizona State vs. Fresno State
|Dec. 15
|Cure
|Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Tulane vs. Louisiana
|Dec. 15
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|N. Texas vs. Utah State
-
