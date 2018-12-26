2018 Bowl Games: Schedule, announcements, College Football Playoff teams

College football bowl games were be set on Sunday for the entire 2018-19 postseason slate

With the selection process in the distant past and college football bowl season completely underway, we have hit the halfway point with the biggest games still yet to come. The College Football Playoff field features four of the best and most consistent teams this season, and the New Year's Six matchups have resulted in some intriguing pairings that should result in plenty of debate and discussion as the process plays out. With 39 bowl games on the entire slate and most off them taking place before the years is out, there is still plenty of action left to enjoy.

CBS Sports was with you the entire day throughout the bowl selection process updating this page with every new bowl game announcement, beginning with the CFP field all the way through the first set of games on Dec. 15. Check out the entire CFP along with the New Year's Six games below and keep scrolling for the remainder of the bowl slate. 

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Teams

Jan. 7

National Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.

8 p.m.
ESPN

Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 29

Orange Bowl
Miami

8 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(1) Alabama vs. (4) Oklahoma

Dec. 29

Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas

4 p.m.
ESPN

Semifinal

(2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Teams

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans

8:45 p.m.
ESPN

SEC vs. Big 12

Georgia vs. Texas

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m.
ESPN

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Ohio State vs. Washington    

Jan. 1

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.

1 p.m.
ESPN

At-large vs. At-large

LSU vs. UCF

Dec. 29

Peach
Atlanta

Noon
ESPN

At-large vs. At-large

Florida vs. Michigan

Other bowl games

Date BowlLocation Time (TV) Matchup
Jan. 1 Citrus Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. (ABC) Kentucky vs. Penn State
Jan. 1 Outback Tampa, Fla. Noon (ESPN2) Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Dec. 31 Sun El Paso, Tex. 2 p.m. (CBS) Pitt vs. Stanford
Dec. 31 Taxslayer Jacksonville, Fla.  7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Texas A&M vs. NC State
Dec. 31 Holiday San Diego, Calif. 7 p.m. (FS1) Northwestern vs. Utah
Dec. 31 Liberty Memphis                  3:45 p.m. (ESPN) Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Dec. 31 Redbox Santa Clara, Calif. 3 p.m. (FOX) Michigan State vs. Oregon
Dec. 31 Military  Annapolis, Md. Noon (ESPN) Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 29        Arizona Tucson, Ariz. 1:15 p.m. (CBSSN) Nevada vs. Arkansas State
Dec. 29 Belk Charlotte, N.C. 12:30 p.m. (ABC) South Carolina vs. Virginia
Dec. 28 Alamo San Antonio, Tex. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Iowa State vs. Washington State
Dec. 28 Camping World Orlando, Fla. 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)  West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Dec. 28 Music City Nashville, Tenn. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Auburn vs. Purdue
Dec. 27 Texas Houston, Tex. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Dec. 27 Pinstripe New York 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin vs. Miami                                   
Dec. 27 Independence Shreveport, La. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Temple vs. Duke
Dec. 26 Cheez-It Phoenix, Ariz. 9 p.m. (ESPN) TCU vs. Cal
Dec. 26 Quick Lane Detroit, Mich. 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech 
Dec. 26 First Responder Dallas, Tex. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Boston College vs. Boise State
Dec. 22 Hawaii Honolulu 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) Hawaii vs. La. Tech
Dec. 22 Dollar General Mobile, Ala. 7 p.m. (ESPN) Buffalo vs. Troy
Dec. 22 Armed Forces Fort Worth, Tex. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Army vs. Houston
Dec. 22 Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon (ESPN) Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Dec. 21 Idaho Potato Boise, Idaho 4 p.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. Western Michigan
Dec. 21 Bahamas Nassau, Bah. 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) Toledo vs. FIU
Dec. 20 Gasparilla Tampa, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Marshall vs. S. Florida
Dec. 19 Frisco Frisco, Tex. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Ohio vs. San Diego State
Dec. 18 Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla. 7 p.m. (ESPN) UAB vs. N. Illinois
Dec. 15 New Orleans New Orleans, La. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Appalachian State vs. MTSU
Dec. 15 Camellia Montgomery, Ala. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) E. Michigan vs. Ga. Southern
Dec. 15 Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nev. 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Arizona State vs. Fresno State 
Dec. 15 Cure Orlando, Fla. 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Tulane vs. Louisiana
Dec. 15 New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. 2 p.m. (ESPN) N. Texas vs. Utah State

