2018 Bowl Games: Schedule, announcements, College Football Playoff teams

With the selection process in the distant past and college football bowl season completely underway, we have hit the halfway point with the biggest games still yet to come. The College Football Playoff field features four of the best and most consistent teams this season, and the New Year's Six matchups have resulted in some intriguing pairings that should result in plenty of debate and discussion as the process plays out. With 39 bowl games on the entire slate and most off them taking place before the years is out, there is still plenty of action left to enjoy.

CBS Sports was with you the entire day throughout the bowl selection process updating this page with every new bowl game announcement, beginning with the CFP field all the way through the first set of games on Dec. 15. Check out the entire CFP along with the New Year's Six games below and keep scrolling for the remainder of the bowl slate.

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Teams Jan. 7 National Championship

Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m.

ESPN Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 29 Orange Bowl

Miami 8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Oklahoma Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas 4 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Teams Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans 8:45 p.m.

ESPN SEC vs. Big 12 Georgia vs. Texas

Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m.

ESPN Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Ohio State vs. Washington Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m.

ESPN At-large vs. At-large LSU vs. UCF Dec. 29 Peach

Atlanta Noon

ESPN At-large vs. At-large Florida vs. Michigan



Other bowl games

Date Bowl Location Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 1 Citrus Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. (ABC) Kentucky vs. Penn State Jan. 1 Outback Tampa, Fla. Noon (ESPN2) Mississippi State vs. Iowa Dec. 31 Sun El Paso, Tex. 2 p.m. (CBS) Pitt vs. Stanford Dec. 31 Taxslayer Jacksonville, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Texas A&M vs. NC State Dec. 31 Holiday San Diego, Calif. 7 p.m. (FS1) Northwestern vs. Utah Dec. 31 Liberty Memphis 3:45 p.m. (ESPN) Missouri vs. Oklahoma State Dec. 31 Redbox Santa Clara, Calif. 3 p.m. (FOX) Michigan State vs. Oregon Dec. 31 Military Annapolis, Md. Noon (ESPN) Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Dec. 29 Arizona Tucson, Ariz. 1:15 p.m. (CBSSN) Nevada vs. Arkansas State Dec. 29 Belk Charlotte, N.C. 12:30 p.m. (ABC) South Carolina vs. Virginia Dec. 28 Alamo San Antonio, Tex. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Iowa State vs. Washington State Dec. 28 Camping World Orlando, Fla. 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) West Virginia vs. Syracuse Dec. 28 Music City Nashville, Tenn. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Auburn vs. Purdue Dec. 27 Texas Houston, Tex. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor vs. Vanderbilt Dec. 27 Pinstripe New York 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin vs. Miami Dec. 27 Independence Shreveport, La. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Temple vs. Duke Dec. 26 Cheez-It Phoenix, Ariz. 9 p.m. (ESPN) TCU vs. Cal Dec. 26 Quick Lane Detroit, Mich. 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech Dec. 26 First Responder Dallas, Tex. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Boston College vs. Boise State Dec. 22 Hawaii Honolulu 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) Hawaii vs. La. Tech Dec. 22 Dollar General Mobile, Ala. 7 p.m. (ESPN) Buffalo vs. Troy Dec. 22 Armed Forces Fort Worth, Tex. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Army vs. Houston Dec. 22 Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon (ESPN) Memphis vs. Wake Forest Dec. 21 Idaho Potato Boise, Idaho 4 p.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. Western Michigan Dec. 21 Bahamas Nassau, Bah. 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) Toledo vs. FIU Dec. 20 Gasparilla Tampa, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Marshall vs. S. Florida Dec. 19 Frisco Frisco, Tex. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Ohio vs. San Diego State Dec. 18 Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla. 7 p.m. (ESPN) UAB vs. N. Illinois Dec. 15 New Orleans New Orleans, La. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Appalachian State vs. MTSU Dec. 15 Camellia Montgomery, Ala. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) E. Michigan vs. Ga. Southern Dec. 15 Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nev. 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Arizona State vs. Fresno State Dec. 15 Cure Orlando, Fla. 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Tulane vs. Louisiana Dec. 15 New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. 2 p.m. (ESPN) N. Texas vs. Utah State

