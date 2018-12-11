2018 CBS Sports All-America team: SEC and Alabama lead the way with most selections
However, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray edged Bama's Tua Tagovailoa for first-team quarterback honors
With the 2018 season now in the books and only bowl games remaining to be played, our panel of college football experts convened to select the 2018 CBS Sports All-America teams.
There are five unanimous selections this season, though none on the offensive side of the ball. Among those chosen as first-team picks by all of our experts include Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, LSU safety Grant Delpit, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann and Purdue all-purpose standout Rondale Moore.
In total, 28 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama leads the way with four first-team selections, followed by LSU with three. There were five teams with two first-team picks, including Syracuse, which placed two special-teamers.
Selections by conference
|Conference
|First team
|Total selections
|SEC
|12
|20
|Big Ten
|5
|5
|ACC
|4
|10
Big 12
3
6
|AAC
|2
|2
|Independents
|1
|4
Pac-12
0
6
MAC
0
1
Seven SEC teams were represented among the league's stunning total of 20 selections; the SEC placed eight players on our All-America teams last year, third-most among conferences. Houston offensive lineman Ed Oliver was the lone repeat first-team All-America selection from 2017, though there were 14 players among our 2018 preseason All-America picks that found their way onto the postseason teams as well. CBS Sports will release our Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards on Wednesday afternoon.
2018 CBS Sports All-America First Team
* indicates a unanimous selection
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma
Redshirt junior
RB
Darrell Henderson
Memphis
Junior
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin
Sophomore
WR
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma
Junior
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama
Sophomore
TE
Jace Sternberger
Texas A&M
Junior
C
Michael Jordan
Ohio State
Junior
OL
Jonah Williams
Alabama
Junior
OL
Andrew Thomas
Georgia
Sophomore
OL
Beau Benzschawel
Wisconsin
Redshirt senior
OL
Dalton Risner
Kansas State
Redshirt senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Quinnen Williams*
|Alabama
|Redshirt sophomore
DL
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson
Redshirt junior
DL
Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame
Senior
DL
Ed Oliver
Houston
Junior
LB
Josh Allen*
Kentucky
Senior
LB
Devin White
LSU
Junior
LB
Devin Bush
Michigan
Junior
CB
Deandre Baker
Georgia
Senior
CB
Greedy Williams
LSU
Sophomore
S
Grant Delpit*
LSU
Sophomore
S
Deionte Thompson
Alabama
Redshirt junior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Andre Szmyt
Syracuse
Redshirt freshman
P
Braden Mann*
Texas A&M
Junior
KR
Savon Scarver
Utah State
Sophomore
PR
Greg Dortch
Wake Forest
Redshirt sophomore
AP
Rondale Moore*
Purdue
Freshman
2018 CBS Sports All-America Second Team
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama
Sophomore
RB
Travis Etienne
Clemson
Sophomore
|RB
Trayveon Williams
Texas A&M
Junior
WR
Tylan Wallace
Oklahoma State
Sophomore
|WR
Andy Isabella
UMass
Senior
TE
Caleb Wilson
UCLA
Redshirt junior
C
Ross Pierschbacher
Alabama
Redshirt senior
OL
Mitch Hyatt
Clemson
Senior
OL
Dru Samia
Oklahoma
Senior
OL
Ben Powers
Oklahoma
Senior
OL
Andre Dillard
Washington State
Redshirt senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DL
|Montez Sweat
|Mississippi State
|Senior
DL
Jachai Polite
Florida
Sophomore
DL
Christian Wilkins
Clemson
Senior
DL
Sutton Smith
Northern Illinois
Redshirt junior
LB
Ben Burr-Kirven
Washington
Senior
LB
Chase Hansen
Utah
Redshirt senior
LB
Te'Von Coney
Notre Dame
Senior
CB
Julian Love
Notre Dame
Junior
CB
Hamp Cheevers
Boston College
Junior
S
Taylor Rapp
Washington
Junior
S
Johnathan Abram
Mississippi State
Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Cole Tracy
LSU
Senior
P
Mitch Wishnowski
Utah
Senior
KR
Maurice Ffrench
Pittsburgh
Junior
PR
Mecole Hardman
Georgia
Junior
AP
Michael Walker
Boston College
Senior
