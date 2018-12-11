2018 CBS Sports All-America team: SEC and Alabama lead the way with most selections

However, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray edged Bama's Tua Tagovailoa for first-team quarterback honors

With the 2018 season now in the books and only bowl games remaining to be played, our panel of college football experts convened to select the 2018 CBS Sports All-America teams.

There are five unanimous selections this season, though none on the offensive side of the ball. Among those chosen as first-team picks by all of our experts include Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, LSU safety Grant Delpit, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann and Purdue all-purpose standout Rondale Moore.

In total, 28 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama leads the way with four first-team selections, followed by LSU with three. There were five teams with two first-team picks, including Syracuse, which placed two special-teamers.

Selections by conference

ConferenceFirst teamTotal selections
SEC 12 20
Big Ten 5 5
ACC 4 10

Big 12

3

6

AAC 2 2
Independents 1 4

Pac-12

0

6

MAC

0

1

Seven SEC teams were represented among the league's stunning total of 20 selections; the SEC placed eight players on our All-America teams last year, third-most among conferences. Houston offensive lineman Ed Oliver was the lone repeat first-team All-America selection from 2017, though there were 14 players among our 2018 preseason All-America picks that found their way onto the postseason teams as well. CBS Sports will release our Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards on Wednesday afternoon.

2018-allamerican-large.png
Graphic by Michael Meredith

2018 CBS Sports All-America First Team

*  indicates a unanimous selection

Offense


QB

Kyler Murray

Oklahoma

Redshirt junior 

RB

Darrell Henderson

Memphis

Junior

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin

Sophomore 

WR

Marquise Brown

Oklahoma

Junior

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

Sophomore

TE

Jace Sternberger

Texas A&M

Junior

C

Michael Jordan

Ohio State

Junior

OL

Jonah Williams

Alabama

Junior

OL

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

Sophomore

OL

Beau Benzschawel

Wisconsin

Redshirt senior

OL

Dalton Risner

Kansas State

Redshirt senior

Defense


DL Quinnen Williams* Alabama Redshirt sophomore

DL

Clelin Ferrell

Clemson

Redshirt junior

DL

Jerry Tillery

Notre Dame

Senior

DL

Ed Oliver

Houston

Junior

LB

Josh Allen*

Kentucky

Senior

LB

Devin White

LSU

Junior 

LB

Devin Bush

Michigan

Junior 

CB

Deandre Baker

Georgia

Senior

CB

Greedy Williams

LSU

Sophomore

S

Grant Delpit*

LSU

Sophomore

S

Deionte Thompson

Alabama

Redshirt junior

Special teams


K

Andre Szmyt

Syracuse

Redshirt freshman

P

Braden Mann*

Texas A&M

Junior

KR

Savon Scarver

Utah State

Sophomore

PR

Greg Dortch

Wake Forest

Redshirt sophomore

AP

Rondale Moore*

Purdue

Freshman

2018 CBS Sports All-America Second Team

Offense


QB

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

Sophomore

RB

Travis Etienne

Clemson

Sophomore

RB

Trayveon Williams

Texas A&M

Junior

WR

Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State

Sophomore

WR

Andy Isabella

UMass

Senior

TE

Caleb Wilson

UCLA

Redshirt junior

C

Ross Pierschbacher

Alabama

Redshirt senior

OL

Mitch Hyatt

Clemson

Senior

OL

Dru Samia

Oklahoma

Senior

OL

Ben Powers

Oklahoma

Senior

OL

Andre Dillard

Washington State

Redshirt senior

Defense


DL Montez Sweat Mississippi State Senior

DL

Jachai Polite

Florida

Sophomore

DL

Christian Wilkins

Clemson

Senior

DL

Sutton Smith

Northern Illinois

Redshirt junior

LB

Ben Burr-Kirven

Washington

Senior

LB

Chase Hansen

Utah

Redshirt senior

LB

Te'Von Coney

Notre Dame

Senior

CB

Julian Love

Notre Dame

Junior

CB

Hamp Cheevers

Boston College

Junior

S

Taylor Rapp

Washington

Junior

S

Johnathan Abram

Mississippi State

Senior

Special teams


K

Cole Tracy

LSU

Senior

P

Mitch Wishnowski

Utah

Senior

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Pittsburgh

Junior

PR

Mecole Hardman

Georgia

Junior

AP

Michael Walker

Boston College

Senior

