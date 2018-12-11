2018 CBS Sports All-America team: SEC and Alabama lead the way with most selections

With the 2018 season now in the books and only bowl games remaining to be played, our panel of college football experts convened to select the 2018 CBS Sports All-America teams.



There are five unanimous selections this season, though none on the offensive side of the ball. Among those chosen as first-team picks by all of our experts include Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, LSU safety Grant Delpit, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann and Purdue all-purpose standout Rondale Moore.

In total, 28 programs are represented across the two teams of 54 selections. Alabama leads the way with four first-team selections, followed by LSU with three. There were five teams with two first-team picks, including Syracuse, which placed two special-teamers.

Selections by conference

Conference First team Total selections SEC 12 20 Big Ten 5 5 ACC 4 10 Big 12 3 6 AAC 2 2 Independents 1 4 Pac-12 0 6 MAC 0 1

Seven SEC teams were represented among the league's stunning total of 20 selections; the SEC placed eight players on our All-America teams last year, third-most among conferences. Houston offensive lineman Ed Oliver was the lone repeat first-team All-America selection from 2017, though there were 14 players among our 2018 preseason All-America picks that found their way onto the postseason teams as well. CBS Sports will release our Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards on Wednesday afternoon.

Graphic by Michael Meredith

2018 CBS Sports All-America First Team

* indicates a unanimous selection

Offense





QB Kyler Murray Oklahoma Redshirt junior RB Darrell Henderson Memphis Junior RB Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin Sophomore WR Marquise Brown Oklahoma Junior WR Jerry Jeudy Alabama Sophomore TE Jace Sternberger Texas A&M Junior C Michael Jordan Ohio State Junior OL Jonah Williams Alabama Junior OL Andrew Thomas Georgia Sophomore OL Beau Benzschawel Wisconsin Redshirt senior OL Dalton Risner Kansas State Redshirt senior Defense





DL Quinnen Williams* Alabama Redshirt sophomore DL Clelin Ferrell Clemson Redshirt junior DL Jerry Tillery Notre Dame Senior DL Ed Oliver Houston Junior LB Josh Allen* Kentucky Senior LB Devin White LSU Junior LB Devin Bush Michigan Junior CB Deandre Baker Georgia Senior CB Greedy Williams LSU Sophomore S Grant Delpit* LSU Sophomore S Deionte Thompson Alabama Redshirt junior Special teams





K Andre Szmyt Syracuse Redshirt freshman P Braden Mann* Texas A&M Junior KR Savon Scarver Utah State Sophomore PR Greg Dortch Wake Forest Redshirt sophomore AP Rondale Moore* Purdue Freshman

2018 CBS Sports All-America Second Team