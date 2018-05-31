2018 CBS Sports Network college football TV schedule includes Conference USA championship

A "Week Zero" game between Hawaii and Colorado State will kick off the 2018 college football season on CBS Sports Network. Overall, the network will host nearly 70 games featuring teams from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference, as well as service academies, over the course of the season.

Additionally, the 2018 college football schedule features two postseason games: the Conference USA Championship Game and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. This marks the first time the network will air any conference championship game for college football.

Check out the entire 2018 schedule below.