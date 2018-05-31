2018 CBS Sports Network college football TV schedule includes Conference USA championship
The college football schedule for the 2018 season on CBS Sports Network was announced on Thursday
A "Week Zero" game between Hawaii and Colorado State will kick off the 2018 college football season on CBS Sports Network. Overall, the network will host nearly 70 games featuring teams from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference, as well as service academies, over the course of the season.
Additionally, the 2018 college football schedule features two postseason games: the Conference USA Championship Game and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. This marks the first time the network will air any conference championship game for college football.
Check out the entire 2018 schedule below.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|GAME
Saturday, Aug. 25
7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Colorado State
Thursday, Aug. 30
8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31
6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31
9:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Colorado State (Denver, CO)
Saturday, Sept. 1
Noon
Saturday, Sept. 1
3:30 p.m.
Washington Stat at Wyoming
Saturday, Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 1
11:00 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii
Saturday, Sept. 8
Noon
Liberty at Army
Saturday, Sept. 8
3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Navy
Saturday, Sept. 8
7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado State
Saturday, Sept. 15
Noon
Hawaii at Army
Saturday, Sept. 15
3:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy
Saturday, Sept. 15
7:00 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Sept. 15
10:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego State
Saturday, Sept. 22
Noon
Mid-American Conference TBD
Saturday, Sept. 22
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22
7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22
10:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at San Diego State
Saturday, Sept. 29
Noon
Mid-American Conference TBD
Saturday, Sept. 29
3:30 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Sept. 29
7:30 p.m.
Boise State at Wyoming
Friday, Oct. 5
7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Marshall
Saturday, Oct. 6
TBD
Mid-American Conference TBD
Saturday, Oct. 6
3:30 p.m.
Navy at Air Force
Saturday, Oct. 6
TBD
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Oct. 6
10:30 p.m.
Colorado State at San Jose State
Friday, Oct. 12
9 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego State
Saturday, Oct. 13
TBD
Mid-American Conference TBD
Saturday, Oct. 13
3:30 p.m.
Temple at Navy
Saturday, Oct. 13
TBD
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Oct. 13
10:30 p.m.
Boise State at Nevada
Friday, Oct. 19
10 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV
Saturday, Oct. 20
Noon
Miami (OH) at Army
Saturday, Oct. 20
3:30 p.m.
Houston at Navy
Saturday, Oct. 20
7 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Oct. 20
10:30 p.m.
San Jose State at San Diego State
Thursday, Oct. 25
TBD
Mid-American Conference TBD
Friday, Oct. 26
6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 26
10 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado State
Saturday, Oct. 27
Noon
Mid-American Conference TBD
Saturday, Oct. 27
3:30 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Boise State at Air Force
Thursday, Nov. 1
7 p.m.
Mid-American Conference TBD
Friday, Nov. 2
8 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
Saturday, Nov. 3
Noon
Air Force at Army
Saturday, Nov. 3
3:30 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Nov. 3
7 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Nov. 3
10:30 p.m.
Fresno St at UNLV
Saturday, Nov. 10
Noon
Lafayette at Army
Saturday, Nov. 10
3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force
Saturday, Nov. 10
7 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Thursday, Nov. 15
6 p.m.
Toledo at Kent State
Thursday, Nov. 15
9:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at North Texas
Friday, Nov. 16
9 p.m.
Boise State at New Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 17
Noon
Colgate at Army
Saturday, Nov. 17
3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Navy
Saturday, Nov. 17
7 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Nov. 17
10:30 p.m.
San Diego State at Fresno State
Thursday, Nov. 22
3:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Air Force
Friday, Nov. 23
Noon
Mid-American Conference TBD
Friday, Nov. 23
3:30 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Nov. 24
Noon
Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
Saturday, Nov. 24
3:30 p.m.
American Athletic Conference TBD
Saturday, Nov. 24
9:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV
Saturday, Dec. 1
TBD
Conference USA Championship
Friday, Dec. 28
TBD
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
