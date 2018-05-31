2018 CBS Sports Network college football TV schedule includes Conference USA championship

The college football schedule for the 2018 season on CBS Sports Network was announced on Thursday

A "Week Zero" game between Hawaii and Colorado State will kick off the 2018 college football season on CBS Sports Network. Overall, the network will host nearly 70 games featuring teams from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference, as well as service academies, over the course of the season. 

Additionally, the 2018 college football schedule features two postseason games: the Conference USA Championship Game and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. This marks the first time the network will air any conference championship game for college football. 

Check out the entire 2018 schedule below.

DATETIME (ET)GAME

Saturday, Aug. 25

7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado State

Thursday, Aug. 30

8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Tulane

Friday, Aug. 31

6 p.m.

Syracuse at Western Michigan

Friday, Aug. 31

9:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Colorado State (Denver, CO)

Saturday, Sept. 1

Noon 

Houston at Rice

Saturday, Sept. 1

3:30 p.m.

Washington Stat at Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 1

7 p.m.

Indiana at Florida International

Saturday, Sept. 1

11:00 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii

Saturday, Sept. 8

Noon

Liberty at Army

Saturday, Sept. 8

3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy

Saturday, Sept. 8

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado State

Saturday, Sept. 15

Noon

Hawaii at Army

Saturday, Sept. 15

3:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy

Saturday, Sept. 15

7:00 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Sept. 15

10:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego State

Saturday, Sept. 22

Noon

Mid-American Conference TBD

Saturday, Sept. 22

3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Saturday, Sept. 22

7 p.m.

NC State at Marshall

Saturday, Sept. 22

10:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at San Diego State

Saturday, Sept. 29

Noon

Mid-American Conference TBD

Saturday, Sept. 29

3:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Sept. 29

7:30 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming

Friday, Oct. 5

7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Marshall

Saturday, Oct. 6

TBD

Mid-American Conference TBD

Saturday, Oct. 6

3:30 p.m.

Navy at Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 6

TBD

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Oct. 6

10:30 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State

Friday, Oct. 12

9 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego State

Saturday, Oct. 13

TBD

Mid-American Conference TBD

Saturday, Oct. 13

3:30 p.m.

Temple at Navy

Saturday, Oct. 13

TBD

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Oct. 13

10:30 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada

Friday, Oct. 19

10 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV

Saturday, Oct. 20

Noon

Miami (OH) at Army

Saturday, Oct. 20

3:30 p.m.

Houston at Navy

Saturday, Oct. 20

7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Oct. 20

10:30 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State

Thursday, Oct. 25

TBD

Mid-American Conference TBD

Friday, Oct. 26

6:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Florida Atlantic

Friday, Oct. 26

10 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado State

Saturday, Oct. 27

Noon

Mid-American Conference TBD

Saturday, Oct. 27

3:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Boise State at Air Force

Thursday, Nov. 1

7 p.m.

Mid-American Conference TBD

Friday, Nov. 2

8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

Saturday, Nov. 3

Noon

Air Force at Army

Saturday, Nov. 3

3:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Nov. 3

7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Nov. 3

10:30 p.m.

Fresno St at UNLV

Saturday, Nov. 10

Noon

Lafayette at Army

Saturday, Nov. 10

3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 10

7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Thursday, Nov. 15

6 p.m.

Toledo at Kent State

Thursday, Nov. 15

9:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at North Texas

Friday, Nov. 16

9 p.m.

Boise State at New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 17

Noon

Colgate at Army

Saturday, Nov. 17

3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Navy

Saturday, Nov. 17

7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Nov. 17

10:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State

Thursday, Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Air Force

Friday, Nov. 23

Noon

Mid-American Conference TBD

Friday, Nov. 23

3:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Nov. 24

Noon

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

Saturday, Nov. 24

3:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference TBD

Saturday, Nov. 24

9:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV

Saturday, Dec. 1

TBD

Conference USA Championship

Friday, Dec. 28

TBD

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

