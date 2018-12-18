2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football picks, predictions, and rankings by proven computer model

The 2018-19 college football bowl season features many high-profile matchups that can make or break the year for a multitude of teams. With several bowl games in the books and numerous more kicking off in the coming weeks, college football odds and lines are bound to shift. Hesiman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners square off with Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl. Alabama is now a 14-point favorite over Oklahoma after opening at -13.5, one of the largest college football spreads of bowl season. In the other College Football Playoff semifinal, the Clemson Tigers are now 13-point favorites over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. That line has moved two points in Clemson's favor, while the over-under has held steady at 55. With so many college football odds and lines on the move, you'll want to see the college football bowl picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football picks and projections, and you can get them only over at SportsLine. We can tell you that one of the model's most confident bowl picks is Auburn over Purdue at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28

After its huge upset win over Ohio State, Purdue stumbled down the stretch, losing three of its last five. Meanwhile, Auburn has been battle-tested in the SEC and also has a neutral-site win over No. 9 Washington to draw on that should prove helpful in a bowl setting. The Music City Bowl 2018 will be played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Titans.

The Tigers are only 3.5-point favorites over Purdue, but SportsLine's model projects an average final score of 29-17 thanks to a strong projected day for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for 6,844 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. According to the projections, Stidham throws for almost 250 yards to cross the 7,000-yard mark for his career and also slings two touchdowns as Auburn wins in 75 percent of simulations. Book Auburn for a victory over Purdue and make it one of your highest-rated college football bowl picks.

Another college football prediction from SportsLine's model: Minnesota (+5) covers against Georgia Tech in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. ET.

The Golden Gophers (6-6) and Yellow Jackets (7-5) both feature extremely potent rushing attacks. Georgia Tech boasts the nation's top-ranked rushing offense at 335 yards per game, while Minnesota compiled 466 rushing yards in its last two wins to become bowl-eligible.

P.J. Fleck's squad notched blowout victories over Purdue and Wisconsin in the final three weeks of the season and the model projects Minnesota's momentum will carry over into its matchup against Georgia Tech the day after Christmas. The model predicts Minnesota's ground game will rack up 185 rushing yards against a Yellow Jackets' defense that gave up 286 yards on the ground in their last outing. That helps the Golden Gophers cover, as Minnesota stays within the number in almost 55 percent of simulations.

So who wins every single 2018 college football bowl game, and how confident should you be in every single selection? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations and which picks you can lock in with the most confidence, all from the model that has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.