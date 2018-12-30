2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football picks, predictions, rankings, lines from model on 45-25 roll

The college football bowl schedule still has 11 games remaining on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with many of the nation's top teams and players yet to take the field. And now we know that Alabama and Clemson will meet in the 2019 National Championship game, with the Tide favored by six. The latest college football odds show SEC squads Mississippi State (-7), LSU (-7.5) and Georgia (-12.5) as at least touchdown favorites for their New Year's Day matchups against Iowa, Central Florida and Texas, respectively. Kentucky, meanwhile, is a 6.5-point underdog against Penn State in the 2019 Citrus Bowl. With college football odds and spreads moving as kickoffs approach, be sure to check out the top college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football picks and projections, and you can get them only over at SportsLine. We can tell you that one of the model's most confident bowl picks is No. 8 Central Florida (+7.5) covering against No. 11 LSU in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day.

Many wrote off the Knights (12-0) when quarterback McKenzie Milton went down in the regular-season finale against South Florida. But backup Darriel Mack Jr. did an admirable job filling in during the AAC Championship Game, throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns while adding a whopping four scores on the ground against Memphis.

Meanwhile, LSU (9-3) had a strong season overall, but lost two of its last four games and struggled to a one-score win over 2-10 Arkansas. With LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and defensive lineman Ed Alexander sitting out the Fiesta Bowl 2019, the model says UCF, a team that beat Auburn in the postseason last year, covers in 60 percent of simulations.

Another college football prediction from SportsLine's model: No. 5 Ohio State (-6.5) covers against No. 9 Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

It's the final game as head coach of the Buckeyes for Urban Meyer, and it's also the end of era for Washington as quarterback Jake Browning, a four-year starter, plays his last game for the Huskies. He helped navigate Washington (10-3) to a four-game winning streak, including a huge Apple Cup victory over Washington State and a Pac-12 title game win over Utah, to land the Huskies in a New Year's Six Bowl.

But the Buckeyes finished just outside the final College Football Playoff field and should be highly motivated to prove they belonged, and send Meyer out on a high note. The model is calling for Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to throw for close to 300 yards as the Buckeyes cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (58) also has plenty of value because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

So who wins every single 2018 college football bowl game, and how confident should you be in every single selection? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations and which picks you can lock in with the most confidence, all from the model that has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.