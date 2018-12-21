2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football picks, top predictions, rankings, lines from dialed-in model

You can add Michigan linebacker Devin Bush to the growing list of college football stars who are electing to sit out bowl games in order to begin preparations for their professional careers. Every decision is impacting college football odds across the country. The No. 7 Wolverines will now be without Bush and star defensive tackle Rashan Gary, both potential first-round picks, and that dropped the spread from Michigan -7.5 to -7 against No. 10 Florida at the 2018 Peach Bowl. Other college football spreads have been impacted as well. Bryce Love's decision to sit out the 2018 Sun Bowl has taken Stanford from 6.5-point favorites to just -6 against Pitt. As these decisions continue to come in and college football odds and lines shift accordingly, be sure to check out the latest college football picks and predictions for every 2018-19 bowl game from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Auburn over Purdue at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28

After its huge upset win over Ohio State, Purdue stumbled down the stretch, losing three of its last five. Meanwhile, Auburn has been battle-tested in the SEC and also has a neutral-site win over No. 9 Washington to draw on that should prove helpful in a bowl setting. The Music City Bowl 2018 will be played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Titans.

The Tigers are only 3.5-point favorites over Purdue, but SportsLine's model projects an average final score of 29-17 thanks to a strong projected day for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for 6,844 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. According to the projections, Stidham throws for almost 250 yards to cross the 7,000-yard mark for his career and also slings two touchdowns as Auburn wins in 75 percent of simulations. Book Auburn for a victory over Purdue and make it one of your highest-rated college football bowl picks.

Another college football prediction from SportsLine's model: Notre Dame covers as a 13.5 point underdog against Clemson at the 2018 Cotton Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Clemson originally opened as 11-point favorites in this matchup, but action on the Tigers has driven the Cotton Bowl spread to nearly two-touchdowns. However, that number will be a challenge to cover against a swarming Notre Dame defense. The Fighting Irish have the No. 10 scoring defense in the nation, led by Te'von Coney, one of the best linebackers in college football.

Notre Dame allows just 5.4 yards per pass attempt and opposing quarterbacks are completing just 56 percent of their passes. And things don't get any easier for opposing running backs, as the Irish have allowed just 3.7 yards per attempt. Even with Clemson's NFL-caliber talent across the field, the model projects Notre Dame to cover in over 60 percent of simulations, with Under (55) also hitting more than 60 percent of the time.

Notre Dame vs Clemson 2018 Cotton Bowl