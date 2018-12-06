2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football pool picks and best predictions from advanced computer model

If you've never entered a bowl confidence pool, the rules are simple. All you need to do is order all 39 bowl games in order of confidence. If you're certain that Michigan will beat Florida in the 2018 Peach Bowl, you'll assign a high confidence ranking like 39. If you're not so sure about Clemson vs. Notre Dame in the 2018 Cotton Bowl, give it a low confidence ranking like four. There are plenty of other matchups to consider before locking in your 2018-19 college football bowl picks, like Alabama vs. Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl and Michigan State vs. Oregon in the Redbox Bowl. With the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule set and 39 games to study, be sure to check out the top bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's proven computer model before finalizing your own entries.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has revealed its 2018 college football bowl picks and projections for confidence pools.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is Michigan over Florida in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 34 to that game.

A Rivalry Week loss to Ohio State knocked the Wolverines out of the Big Ten title and playoff pictures, but Michigan still matches up extremely well against Florida, a 9-3 SEC squad that lost two of its final three conference games by over two touchdowns.

The Wolverines enter this game with the nation's top overall defense, giving up just 262.5 yards per contest. The Gators struggled to score against highly ranked defenses this season, scoring just 13 points against Mississippi State, 16 against Kentucky and 17 against Georgia.

The model projects that Florida won't be able to top 20 points against the Wolverines and Michigan gets the straight-up win in 71.94 percent of simulations. Lock the Wolverines in with a high degree of confidence in your 2018 bowl pick'em challenge.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Hawaii over Louisiana Tech in the 2018 Hawaii Bowl.

The Rainbow Warriors went on a four-game slide late in the season, but recovered with wins over UNLV and San Diego State in the final two weeks to secure bowl eligibility with an 8-5 record. They'll take on a Louisiana Tech squad that stumbled into bowl season 7-5 with three losses in its last four games, including a 45-3 mauling at the hands of Mississippi State.

The model gives a slight edge to Hawaii, a team that will be playing on its home field at Aloha Stadium. But with Hawaii winning just 50.95 percent of simulations, that's barely more than a coin flip, so be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to this game in your college football pools. The model is calling for a slim 30-29 Hawaii victory.

The model predicts every single 2018 college football bowl game, with teams winning more than 50 percent of simulations in various matchups. The model has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.