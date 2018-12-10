2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football pool picks and best predictions from proven computer model

Bowl confidence pools give fans the chance to pick every game on the 2018-19 college football schedule, but there's a twist. Your most confident pick gets a score of 39 points, while the pick you have the least faith in gets one point. There are plenty of tight spreads on the board, making your choices even harder, like Hawaii (-1) vs. Louisiana Tech in the Hawaii Bowl, TCU (PK) vs. California in the Cheez-It Bowl, and Arkansas State (-1.5) vs. Nevada in the Camping World Bowl. With almost 80 teams to keep up with and storylines unfolding as kickoffs approach, computer-driven help can go a long way in winning your bowl confidence pools. That's why you'll want to check out the 2018-19 bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven model before finalizing your own entries.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football bowl picks and projections for confidence pools, and you can get them only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is Michigan over Florida in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 34 to that game.

A Rivalry Week loss to Ohio State knocked the Wolverines out of the Big Ten title and playoff pictures, but Michigan still matches up extremely well against Florida, a 9-3 SEC squad that lost two of its final three conference games by over two touchdowns.

The Wolverines enter this game with the nation's top overall defense, giving up just 262.5 yards per contest. The Gators struggled to score against highly ranked defenses this season, scoring just 13 points against Mississippi State, 16 against Kentucky and 17 against Georgia.

The model projects that Florida won't be able to top 20 points against the Wolverines and Michigan gets the straight-up win in 71.94 percent of simulations. Lock the Wolverines in with a high degree of confidence in your 2018 bowl pick'em challenge.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Michigan State over Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 31. The model is assigning that game a value of 10.

The model rates this Big Ten vs. Pac 12 battle as close to even, giving Michigan State a slight edge against an Oregon squad that was in the hunt for a conference title before double-digit losses to Washington State and Arizona knocked the Ducks out of the conversation.

The simulations project Michigan's State defense to hold Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert under 200 yards through the air. However, the Spartans only win in 56.35 percent of simulations, so be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2018 college football bowl pick.

So who wins every single 2018 college football bowl game, and how confident should you be in every single selection? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations and which picks you can lock in with the most confidence, all from the model that has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.