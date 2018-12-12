2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football pool picks and predictions by advanced computer model

Even if your team didn't make it to the post-season, there are still plenty of reasons to get excited about the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule, which kicks off on Saturday with five FBS games. For one, you can challenge your family, friends, and co-workers in bowl confidence pools. They're easy to play too: just rank every bowl game from 1 to 39, ordering by how confident you are that you know who wins. If you're certain that South Carolina (-4) will beat Virginia in the 2018 Belk Bowl, then assign it a rating of 39. If you're not, go lower. With almost 80 teams to keep up with and storylines unfolding as kickoffs approach, computer-driven help can go a long way. That's why you'll want to check out the latest college football picks for bowl confidence pools from SportsLine's proven model. It'll help you crush your competition this year.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football bowl picks and projections for confidence pools, and you can get them only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident bowl picks is Penn State over Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 37 to that game.

Despite the dream season for the Wildcats, Kentucky has struggled mightily to score points this year. They averaged just over 18 per game in the SEC this season, and that's simply not going to be enough to get it done against the Nittany Lions at the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky only mustered 14 points against Vanderbilt and was held to just seven by a Tennessee team that's sitting at home during bowl season.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has the ability to create instant offense from just about anywhere on the field and he'll be a driving force in a Nittany Lions victory the model is highly confident in. McSorley accounts for 270 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns to help Penn State win in an impressive 78 percent of simulations. Penn State has a point differential of plus-14.6 this season, compared to just 7.8 for Kentucky. Back the Nittany Lions as one of your top bowl confidence picks.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Syracuse over West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. The model is assigning that game a value of 7.

The model rates this Big 12 vs. ACC battle as close to even, giving Syracuse a slight edge against a West Virginia team that will be without star quarterback Will Grier, who decided to forgo his final game as a Mountaineer to focus on the NFL Draft. Grier finished the season with 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, and his absence will be a major blow to the Mountaineers' explosive offense.

Meanwhile, Syracuse boasts a top-12 scoring offense led by quarterback Eric Dungey. He's a dual-threat quarterback who piled up over 2,500 passing yards and 700 rushing yards, while scoring 32 total touchdowns this season. However, the Orange only win in 54 percent of simulations, so be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2018 college football bowl pick.

So who wins every single 2018 college football bowl game, and how confident should you be in every single selection? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations and which picks you can lock in with the most confidence, all from the model that has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.