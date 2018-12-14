2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football pool picks, predictions by proven computer model

The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule gets underway on Saturday with five FBS games plus the FCS Celebration Bowl. College football fans everywhere are frantically filling out their bowl confidence pool picks, which require fans to name the winner of each bowl game and then assign a confidence level. The picks in the 30s belong to your most confident college bowl predictions, while the single-digit picks go to games you're not sure about. There are plenty of tight spreads on the board, making your bow confidence pool choices even harder, like UAB (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl, Army (-3) vs. Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl, and Boise State (-3) vs. Boston College in the First Responder Bowl. With almost 80 teams to keep up with and storylines unfolding as kickoffs approach, you'll want to check out the latest bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven model before finalizing your own entries.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has revealed its 2018 college football bowl picks and projections for confidence pools.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident bowl picks is Auburn over Purdue at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 35 to that game.

After its huge upset win over Ohio State, Purdue stumbled down the stretch, losing three of its last five. Meanwhile, Auburn has been battle-tested in the SEC and also has a neutral-site win over No. 9 Washington to draw on that should prove helpful in a bowl setting. The Music City Bowl 2018 will be played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Titans.

The Tigers are only 3.5-point favorites over Purdue, but SportsLine's model projects an average final score of 29-17 thanks to a strong projected day for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for 6,844 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. According to the projections, Stidham throws for almost 250 yards to cross the 7,000-yard mark for his career and also slings two touchdowns as Auburn wins in 75 percent of simulations. Book Auburn for a victory over Purdue and make it one of your highest bowl confidence picks.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: LSU over Central Florida in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl on New Years Day. In fact, the model has it listed at No. 5.

The model rates this bowl game as close to even, giving LSU a slight edge against a UCF team that lost its star quarterback McKenzie Milton to a gruesome leg injury. Milton threw for 2,663 yards and 25 touchdowns this season and added nine more scores on the ground. His replacement, Darriel Mack, Jr., threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns against Memphis in the AAC title game.

Meanwhile, LSU boasts a top-25 scoring defense, holding its opponents to just 20.9 points per game. The Tigers' defense is led by linebacker Devin White, who finished the season with 115 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. However, LSU only wins this New Year's Day bowl game in 52.05 percent of SportsLine's simulations, so be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2018-19 college football bowl pick.

The model's predictions show which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations. The model has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.