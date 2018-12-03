2018 College Bowl odds: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from advanced computer model

With the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule and College Football Playoff bracket now locked, fans across the nation will be entering bowl confidence pools and pick'em leagues with their friends and coworkers. These are the contests where you make straight-up picks for every bowl game and then assign a confidence ranking based on how strongly you feel about each one. The picks you have the most confidence in get the highest numbers, while the lowest numbers are assigned to picks you're least sure about. The goal is to pile up as many points as possible. It's that easy.

With so many games between teams that aren't familiar with each other and so many evenly matched games, you need to see who SportsLine's advanced computer model has the most confidence in.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football bowl picks and projections for confidence pools.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is Michigan over Florida in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 34 to that game.

A Rivalry Week loss to Ohio State knocked the Wolverines out of the Big Ten title and playoff pictures, but Michigan still matches up extremely well against Florida, a 9-3 SEC squad that lost two of its final three conference games by over two touchdowns.

The Wolverines enter this game with the nation's top overall defense, giving up just 262.5 yards per contest. The Gators struggled to score against highly ranked defenses this season, scoring just 13 points against Mississippi State, 16 against Kentucky and 17 against Georgia.

The model projects that Florida won't be able to top 20 points against the Wolverines and Michigan gets the straight-up win in 71.94 percent of simulations. Lock the Wolverines in with a high degree of confidence in your 2018 bowl pick'em challenge.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: South Carolina over Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29. The computer is assigning a bowl confidence ranking of just six to that game.

The model rates these 7-5 teams as close to even, giving South Carolina a slight edge. According to the model, Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley throws for almost 250 yards, but Virginia counters with around 150 on the ground as a team. South Carolina wins outright in just 52.55 percent of simulations, so be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2018 college football bowl pick.

So who wins every single 2018 college football bowl game, and how confident should you be in every single selection? The model has nailed almost 70 percent of its bowl picks straight up over the past three years.