2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from proven computer model

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is Michigan over Florida in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 34 to that game.

A Rivalry Week loss to Ohio State knocked the Wolverines out of the Big Ten title and playoff pictures, but Michigan still matches up extremely well against Florida, a 9-3 SEC squad that lost two of its final three conference games by over two touchdowns.

The Wolverines enter this game with the nation's top overall defense, giving up just 262.5 yards per contest. The Gators struggled to score against highly ranked defenses this season, scoring just 13 points against Mississippi State, 16 against Kentucky and 17 against Georgia.

The model projects that Florida won't be able to top 20 points against the Wolverines and Michigan gets the straight-up win in 71.94 percent of simulations. Lock the Wolverines in with a high degree of confidence in your 2018 bowl pick'em challenge.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Virginia Tech over Cincinnati in the 2018 Military Bowl on Dec. 31. The model has this game locked in at No. 8 in its 2018 bowl confidence picks.

The model gives a slight edge to the Hokies, a 6-6 ACC team that squeaked into the postseason with a 34-31 upset over rival Virginia and a 41-20 win over Marshall in a make-up game last week. But it'll be a tough matchup against a 10-2 Cincinnati squad that had the third-best record in the American Athletic Conference and spent time in the Top 25 after getting off to a 6-0 start.

According to the model's projections, Virginia Tech wins in only 54.52 percent of simulations. Back the Hokies, but be sure to assign that game a lower confidence rating in your college football pools.

