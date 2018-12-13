2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from top-rated computer model

One of the highlights of the holiday season is the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule, which consists of 39 games running all the way until New Year's Day. Millions of people will enter bowl confidence pools, assigning a value from 1 to 39 based on how sure they are that each team will win. You can pick your teams based on personal bias, which mascots you like best, which teams you've seen play, which teams have NFL-ready talent, or you could use the science that's been proven to work. With schools like Northern Illinois, Toledo, Marshall, and Georgia Tech all playing in college bowl games this year, there's a lot to consider before locking in your college football picks for bowl games. So before setting anything in stone, check out the bowl confidence pool picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident bowl picks is Auburn over Purdue at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 35 to that game.

After its huge upset win over Ohio State, Purdue stumbled down the stretch, losing three of its last five. Meanwhile, Auburn has been battle-tested in the SEC and also has a neutral-site win over No. 9 Washington to draw on that should prove helpful in a bowl setting. The Music City Bowl 2018 will be played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Titans.

The Tigers are only 3.5-point favorites over Purdue, but SportsLine's model projects an average final score of 29-17 thanks to a strong projected day for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for 6,844 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. According to the projections, Stidham throws for almost 250 yards to cross the 7,000-yard mark for his career and also slings two touchdowns as Auburn wins in 75 percent of simulations. Book Auburn for a victory over Purdue and make it one of your highest bowl confidence picks.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Syracuse over West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. The model is assigning that game a value of 7.

The model rates this Big 12 vs. ACC battle as close to even, giving Syracuse a slight edge against a West Virginia team that will be without star quarterback Will Grier, who decided to forgo his final game as a Mountaineer to focus on the NFL Draft. Grier finished the season with 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, and his absence will be a major blow to the Mountaineers' explosive offense.

Meanwhile, Syracuse boasts a top-12 scoring offense led by quarterback Eric Dungey. He's a dual-threat quarterback who piled up over 2,500 passing yards and 700 rushing yards, while scoring 32 total touchdowns this season. However, the Orange only win in 54 percent of simulations, so be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2018 college football bowl pick.

