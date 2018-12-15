2018 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football pool picks, predictions, rankings from advanced computer model

The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule is about to start. There's not much time left to lock in your college football bowl confidence picks for games like the Bahamas Bowl between FIU and Toledo, the Camping World Bowl between West Virginia and Syracuse, and the Citrus Bowl between Kentucky and Penn State. But what teams will win easily, and what teams will sink your entire pool in the postseason? How will players sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft affect who wins and who doesn't? And should you give Alabama a confidence ranking of 39? Before you lock in any college football picks for bowl confidence pools, check out where the SportsLine Projection Model placed every single game, 1 to 39. That'll help you fill out your bowl confidence picks before the first game starts on Saturday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football bowl picks and projections for confidence pools, and you can get them only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident bowl picks is Auburn over Purdue at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 35 to that game.

After its huge upset win over Ohio State, Purdue stumbled down the stretch, losing three of its last five. Meanwhile, Auburn has been battle-tested in the SEC and also has a neutral-site win over No. 9 Washington to draw on that should prove helpful in a bowl setting. The Music City Bowl 2018 will be played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Titans.

The Tigers are only 3.5-point favorites over Purdue, but SportsLine's model projects an average final score of 29-17 thanks to a strong projected day for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown for 6,844 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. According to the projections, Stidham throws for almost 250 yards to cross the 7,000-yard mark for his career and also slings two touchdowns as Auburn wins in 75 percent of simulations. Book Auburn for a victory over Purdue and make it one of your highest bowl confidence picks.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Michigan State over Oregon in the 2018 Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium at 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The model has assigned a bowl confidence rating of just 10 to that game.

The model knows Michigan State comes in at 7-5. The Spartans beat then-No. 8 Penn State by four before getting waxed by Michigan and Ohio State by a combined score of 37-13. Michigan State dropped two of its last three after starting the season 5-2.

Oregon, meanwhile, took then-No. 7 Stanford to overtime in a narrow loss, but beat ranked California and Washington teams in back-to-back weeks. Despite Oregon's resume, the model is calling for the upset, as Michigan State wins outright 56 of simulations behind a strong defense that holds Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert under 200 yards passing and forces three turnovers. Go with Michigan State, but assign a lower confidence rating to the Redbox Bowl.

