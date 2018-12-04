2018 College Bowl odds: Confidence football pool picks, top predictions from advanced computer model

Bowl confidence pools are an end-of-season tradition for many college football fans. And with the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule set, now is the time to begin locking in picks for all 39 games, from the Orange Bowl to the Texas Bowl. The concept is simple: You pick the winner of each bowl game and then assign a confidence rating. Thirty-nine points go to the pick you're most confident in, while one point goes to your least confident bowl pick. You don't have to worry about the spread or over under - all you need to do is pick the winners of each 2018 college football bowl game. The object is to pile up as many points as possible, but with injuries to keep up with, players skipping bowls and teams representing every conference, some data-driven help can go a long way in dominating your pool this season. That's why you need to see who SportsLine's advanced computer model has the most confidence in.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model enters the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run on all top-rated picks. It also has an extremely strong track record when it comes to picking bowl games straight up, going 82-40 over the past three seasons -- a success rate of almost 70 percent. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is Michigan over Florida in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. In fact, it's assigning a confidence rating of 34 to that game.

A Rivalry Week loss to Ohio State knocked the Wolverines out of the Big Ten title and playoff pictures, but Michigan still matches up extremely well against Florida, a 9-3 SEC squad that lost two of its final three conference games by over two touchdowns.

The Wolverines enter this game with the nation's top overall defense, giving up just 262.5 yards per contest. The Gators struggled to score against highly ranked defenses this season, scoring just 13 points against Mississippi State, 16 against Kentucky and 17 against Georgia.

The model projects that Florida won't be able to top 20 points against the Wolverines and Michigan gets the straight-up win in 71.94 percent of simulations. Lock the Wolverines in with a high degree of confidence in your 2018 bowl pick'em challenge.

A pick that you should give a lower confidence rating to: No. 24 Iowa State over No. 13 Washington State in the 2018 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. The computer is assigning a bowl confidence ranking of just seven to that game, one of its least-confident college football picks.

The Cyclones have the slight edge because they were one of the hottest teams in the nation to finish up the season, winning seven of their last eight games, including victories over West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

But Mike Leach's Washington State Cougars should be a tough challenge for the Big 12 squad, and the model views this game as close to even, with the Cyclones winning outright in just 53.12 percent of simulations. Back Iowa State, but be sure to assign that game a lower confidence rating in your college football pools.

