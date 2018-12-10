2018 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines, spreads for all games

Bowl season is the most wonderful season of the year, and there are plenty of "investments" available for you for the next month of college football action. Bowl games are designed to bring two comparable teams together, which means there will be plenty of action on the field and in sportsbooks for your holiday fun. Let's take a look at the early lines for the 2018-19 bowl season.

All times eastern

Saturday, Dec. 15

Celebration Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC

Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T (-7.5)

Cure Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)

Louisiana vs. Tulane (-3)

New Mexico Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Utah State (-9)

Las Vegas Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Arizona State vs. No. 21 Fresno State (-4.5)

Camellia Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern (-1)

New Orleans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State (-7)

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Northern Illinois vs. UAB (-2.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3)

Thursday, Dec. 20

Gasparilla Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

South Florida vs. Marshall (-2.5)

Friday, Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

FIU vs. Toledo (-6)

Potato Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Western Michigan vs. BYU (-12)

Saturday, Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Wake Forest Vs. Memphis (-5)

Armed Forces Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Houston vs. Army (-3)

Dollar General Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Troy vs. Buffalo (-2.5)

Hawai'i Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Louisiana Tech vs. Hawai'i

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Boston College vs. No. 25 Boise State (-3)

Quick Lane Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-4)

Cheez-It Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

TCU vs. Cal (PK)

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Temple (-3)

Pinstripe Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

Wisconsin vs. Miami (-3.5)

Texas Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-3.5)

Friday, Dec. 28 -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Purdue vs. Auburn (-4)

Camping World Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 20 Syracuse vs. No. 16 West Virginia (-7)

Alamo Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 24 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Washington State (-4)

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan (-7.5)

Belk Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC

Virginia vs. South Carolina (-4)

Arizona Bowl -- 1:15 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)

Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-1)

Cotton Bowl Classic -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Clemson (-11)

Orange Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Alabama (-14)

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati (-5)

Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS

Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6.5)

Redbox Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: FOX (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)

Michigan State vs. Oregon (-2.5)

Liberty Bowl -- 3:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. No. 23 Missouri (-7.5)

Holiday Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: FS1 (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)

No. 22 Northwestern vs. No. 17 Utah (-6.5)

Gator Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

NC State vs. Texas A&M (-4.5)

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN2

Iowa vs. No. 18 Mississippi State (-6)

Fiesta Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU (-7.5)

Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Penn State (-6)

Rose Bowl Game -- 5 p.m., TV: ABC

No. 9 Washington vs No. 6 Ohio State (-6.5)

Sugar Bowl -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN

No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia (-11)



