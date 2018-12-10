2018 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines, spreads for all games
Bowl season is the most wonderful season of the year, and there are plenty of "investments" available for you for the next month of college football action. Bowl games are designed to bring two comparable teams together, which means there will be plenty of action on the field and in sportsbooks for your holiday fun. Let's take a look at the early lines for the 2018-19 bowl season.
All times eastern
Saturday, Dec. 15
Celebration Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T (-7.5)
Cure Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)
Louisiana vs. Tulane (-3)
New Mexico Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
North Texas vs. Utah State (-9)
Las Vegas Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Arizona State vs. No. 21 Fresno State (-4.5)
Camellia Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern (-1)
New Orleans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State (-7)
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Northern Illinois vs. UAB (-2.5)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3)
Thursday, Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
South Florida vs. Marshall (-2.5)
Friday, Dec. 21
Bahamas Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
FIU vs. Toledo (-6)
Potato Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Western Michigan vs. BYU (-12)
Saturday, Dec. 22
Birmingham Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Vs. Memphis (-5)
Armed Forces Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Houston vs. Army (-3)
Dollar General Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Troy vs. Buffalo (-2.5)
Hawai'i Bowl -- 10:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Louisiana Tech vs. Hawai'i
Wednesday, Dec. 26
First Responder Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Boston College vs. No. 25 Boise State (-3)
Quick Lane Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-4)
Cheez-It Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
TCU vs. Cal (PK)
Thursday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Temple (-3)
Pinstripe Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Wisconsin vs. Miami (-3.5)
Texas Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-3.5)
Friday, Dec. 28 -- 1:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Purdue vs. Auburn (-4)
Camping World Bowl -- 5:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 20 Syracuse vs. No. 16 West Virginia (-7)
Alamo Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 24 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Washington State (-4)
Saturday, Dec. 29
Peach Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan (-7.5)
Belk Bowl -- Noon, TV: ABC
Virginia vs. South Carolina (-4)
Arizona Bowl -- 1:15 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)
Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-1)
Cotton Bowl Classic -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Clemson (-11)
Orange Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Alabama (-14)
Monday, Dec. 31
Military Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati (-5)
Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS
Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6.5)
Redbox Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: FOX (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)
Michigan State vs. Oregon (-2.5)
Liberty Bowl -- 3:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
Oklahoma State vs. No. 23 Missouri (-7.5)
Holiday Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: FS1 (stream on fuboTV -- try for free)
No. 22 Northwestern vs. No. 17 Utah (-6.5)
Gator Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
NC State vs. Texas A&M (-4.5)
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl -- Noon, TV: ESPN2
Iowa vs. No. 18 Mississippi State (-6)
Fiesta Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU (-7.5)
Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Penn State (-6)
Rose Bowl Game -- 5 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 9 Washington vs No. 6 Ohio State (-6.5)
Sugar Bowl -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia (-11)
