2018 college football conference championship games: TV schedule, dates, times
Dates and times for each conference championship game
While it isn't the kind of event that will change the course of human history, something will happen this college football season that has never happened before. That's right, for the first time in history, each conference will play a conference championship game.
While we don't know who will be playing in the games, we do know when they'll be played, as dates and television info for each conference championship game were released Wednesday.
All times Eastern
Friday, Nov. 30
|Conference
|Time/TV
MAC
7 p.m. on ESPN2
Pac-12
8 p.m. on Fox
Saturday, Dec. 1
|Conference
|Time/TV
Big 12
12 p.m. on ABC
Sun Belt
12 p.m. on ESPN
Conference USA
1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
American
3:30 p.m. on ABC
SEC
4 p.m. on CBS
Mountain West
7:45 p.m. on ESPN
Big Ten
8 p.m. on Fox
ACC
8 p.m. on ABC
