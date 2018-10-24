2018 college football conference championship games: TV schedule, dates, times

While it isn't the kind of event that will change the course of human history, something will happen this college football season that has never happened before. That's right, for the first time in history, each conference will play a conference championship game.

While we don't know who will be playing in the games, we do know when they'll be played, as dates and television info for each conference championship game were released Wednesday.

All times Eastern

Friday, Nov. 30

ConferenceTime/TV

MAC

7 p.m. on ESPN2

Pac-12

8 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, Dec. 1

ConferenceTime/TV

Big 12

12 p.m. on ABC

Sun Belt

12 p.m. on ESPN

Conference USA

1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

American

3:30 p.m. on ABC

SEC

4 p.m. on CBS

Mountain West

7:45 p.m. on ESPN

Big Ten

8 p.m. on Fox

ACC

8 p.m. on ABC

