2018 College Football odds, Week 1: Early Vegas lines to jump on from dialed-in expert
Josh Nagel nailed all five of his early line movement predictions last year
Although college football is still about three months from kicking off, the betting market is already in hurry-up mode. Sports books have long posted futures odds on season win totals, the Heisman trophy and the national title. Now, they are stepping up their games with live point-spread wagering for all Week 1 college football games.
The opening weekend offers a variety of high-profile contests including Auburn vs. Washington, Miami (Fla.) vs. LSU and a classic rivalry as Notre Dame hosts Michigan.
Getting the best of the number is always essential to long-term success, even if the games are several weeks away.
Accordingly, SportsLine is presenting its annual "Games You Should Act On Now" feature. In this piece, they analyze and suggest wagers that should be made now in order to secure the most favorable point spread in games that are bound to see line movement.
SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has a track record of success in this area. Last year, the college sports specialist was accurate in all five of his predicted line movements, and those who followed his advice were handsomely rewarded.
For example, he recommended that handicappers jump on Ohio State, which opened as a 20-point favorite against Indiana. The spread closed at -21.5 or -22 in most shops, and those who acted early exacted maximum value.
The Buckeyes won 49-21, but those who had -20 didn't need Ohio State's late touchdown nor the ensuing defensive stop in order to cash their tickets.
This year, we can tell you Nagel says you should jump all over Texas (-10.5) against Maryland before that line moves even further in the Longhorns' favor.
"Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger should emerge as one of the best dual threats in the country," Nagel told SportsLine. "The idea that Texas will avenge this loss with room to spare should push the number higher on the chalk." Jump all over the Longhorns with this number while you still can.
Nagel has also identified a Week 1 matchup that could see multiple-point movement because of who the public will back. Jumping on this line now could be the difference in cashing in on that game or going home with nothing.
