2018 College Football Playoff National Championship odds, picks: History says back Georgia over Alabama

Betting the underdog -- against the spread and on the money line -- has been hugely profitable in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Underdogs have covered all three title games since the playoff began and won outright in 2015 and 2017, generating massive payouts for their backers.

When Clemson upset Alabama 35-31 last year, William Hill sportsbooks posted a seven-figure loss that director Nick Bogdanovich called "a burial." Nevada sportsbooks as a whole took nearly $20 million in wagers on that game, the bulk of it on the Tigers.

Many books called it their worst college football game ever.

Bettors pounded Clemson on the money line, which was around +180. So they received $180 for every $100 wagered. Underdog money-line players also cashed big in 2015, with Ohio State paying off at +170.

If you had bet $100 on every CFP title game underdog -- both against the spread and money line -- you would be up $550.

Will Georgia, a four-point dog to Alabama, extend the trend Monday? From early indications, most bettors don't think so.

The Tide have drawn 67 percent of the bets and 80 percent of the money at William Hill's 100-plus Nevada sportsbooks. On the money line, Alabama has drawn 91 percent of the dollars wagered, though Georgia has attracted 63 percent of the tickets.

Monday night's over-under has fallen two points to 45 at William Hill. A spokesman said 84 percent of the money is on the under, but with Alabama involved the past two years, the CFP title game went over with ease.

So what side do you need to be all over in the national championship game? Check out the spread, totals, and results of the CFP national title games so far

2017: Alabama favored by 6.5 over Clemson

Result: Tigers 35, Crimson Tide 31

Over-under: 51.5 (over)

2016: Alabama favored by 6.5 over Clemson

Result: Crimson Tide 45, Tigers 40

Over-under: 53.5 (over)

2015: Oregon favored by 6.5 over Ohio State

Result: Buckeyes 42, Ducks 20

Over-under: 72.5 (under)