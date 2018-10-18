2018 college football season: Biggest surprises and disappointments halfway through the year

We're at the midpoint of the 2018 season. Snap judgment season is behind us. We've seen enough to parse out what's real and what's not, what has met expectations and what has fallen short. We've still got a lot of games left to play, but here are the midseason surprises and disappointments around the nation this fall.

Surprises

1. Kyler Murray over Baker Mayfield takes. We suspected Murray was good. He's one of the most accomplished and decorated quarterbacks in Texas high school football history. And yet, given the limited glimpses we've had of Murray in college at Texas A&M and at Oklahoma, I'm not sure anyone realized he'd be this good. Through six games, the total offensive production is almost identical, Murray's passing efficiency, completion percentage and yards per attempt top even Mayfield's and he brings a run threat that Mayfield didn't have. Murray over Mayfield isn't just a discussion for hot take artists anymore.

2. Oregon's offensive transformation. When you hire an offensive line coach to take over a program that has been defined by uniforms, speed and finesse, you are making a statement. In only one season, Mario Cristobal looks to be validating that statement and changing the way Oregon football is perceived by ushering in a new level of physicality at the line of scrimmage. Oregon is bigger, stronger, tougher and nastier up front, and the on-field results have followed with a 5-1 record and the inside track to a Pac-12 North title.

3. New quarterback impacts. All over the country, teams have found success behind freshmen, transfers and backups under center. Jobs have been saved, postseason hopes salvaged, and fortunes altered by guys we didn't see coming. At Texas Tech, it's been a combination of true Freshman Alan Bowman and backup Jett Duffey that appear to have saved Kliff Kingsbury's job. Gardner Minshew almost transferred to Alabama from East Carolina to be a third-string quarterback, but instead chose Washington State where he is leading the nation in passing yards. Washington transfer KJ Carta-Samuels is the only thing keeping Colorado State afloat. USC can't run the football and has had to lean entirely on the arm of true freshman JT Daniels to find any offense. True freshman Adrian Martinez is the only thing keeping Nebraska fans optimistic after an 0-6 start. Joe Burrow's steady hand and fiery attitude has powered LSU into the top 5. Trevor Lawrence beat out an established starter on a playoff-caliber team at Clemson. Ian Book came off the bench at Notre Dame to breathe playoff life into the Irish offense. Iowa State true freshman Brock Purdy came off the bench to engineer two consecutive Top 25 upsets. Across the country, it's been a good lesson that it's never too late or too early for a quarterback to come of age.

4. Ed Orgeron's coach of the year candidacy. The national perspective on Orgeron's LSU tenure leaned more towards endearing than enduring heading into the 2018 season, but he has totally changed the narrative. Bully-ball wins over Georgia, Miami and Auburn have validated this LSU team in a way that not many saw coming. Suddenly, Orgeron looks like a master motivator that has hired and empowered two talented coordinators and has his team playing like the best version of itself. There's still some big challenges to go but Orgeron has already exceeded most expectations and has positioned his team as one of the few legitimate threats to Alabama.

5. Week five college free agency. It's not often that an NCAA rule change in college football receives unanimous approval from all parties involved, but that's what happened when a new rule was passed allowing players to redshirt despite playing four games at any point in the season. Coaches liked the flexibility, players liked the eligibility retention and fans liked the possibilities it presented. But good or bad, we all are looking at the rule a little differently now that inevitable unintended consequences have arrived. Players have used the four games as a trial period of sorts after which many have decided to transfer. In many cases, starters and significant contributors have transferred four games into the season. The movement has ignited debate about self-interest vs. team and is what many consider an ugly new trend that isn't likely to go away.

Disappointments

1. The sophomore slumping running backs. Last season, it appeared that a running back renaissance was in good hands with a freshman class that featured a slew of impact players and future NFL Draft picks. Among them was AJ Dillon at Boston College, who powered a 5-1 regular season finish behind four games of 190+ rushing yards. There was JK Dobbins that seized the starting job at Ohio State rushing for 1,403 yards on only 13 carries per game. Cam Akers broke Dalvin Cook's freshman rushing record at Florida State. At Georgia, D'Andre Swift rushed for 618 yards behind two top-35 NFL Draft picks and was 10th in the country in yards per carry. Stephen Carr looked like the next up at USC behind NFL talent Ronald Jones II. One year later, only Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Clemson's Travis Etienne appear to have showed up for sophomore roll call. Whether it's due to injury, coaching changes, or shifts in offensive emphasis, the other splash true freshmen are all experiencing disappointing encores.

2. Instant impact coaching hires. Nebraska hired the most universally praised coach since Tom Osborne when it lured native son Scott Frost back home. He's led the Huskers to their first 0-6 start in school history. Chip Kelly was universally lauded as the right man for the gig at UCLA. He's off to a 1-5 start with losses to Cincinnati and Fresno State. Willie Taggart appeared to be the perfect fit for Florida State, but an ugly 3-3 start includes a game in which the Noles looked overmatched against an FCS team. The worst-case scenario for each didn't look like this, but here we are. The good news is that positive signs are emerging, and teams are getting better not worse as the season progresses.

3. Auburn's offense. The Tigers were supposed to have an NFL first rounder at quarterback this year. They were supposed to be the team that could challenge Alabama in the West. They were supposed to validate a 7-year, $49 million extension for Gus Malzhan that came just last year. Instead, Auburn is 4-3, its potential first-round quarterback looks lost and disoriented, it's 88th in the country in yards per play on offense and 83rd in rushing offense behind an ineffective offensive line. Oh, and Malzahn's job has found its way back into the crosshairs.

4. Khalil Tate's season. Remember when Tate was the most exciting thing in college football? It'd be easy to forget considering Tate hasn't registered a blip on the national radar one year after taking college football by storm. The arrival of Kevin Sumlin at Arizona was supposed to unlock Tate's passing skills, but instead it has just muffled his rushing skills. Tate hasn't rushed for more than 40 yards in any game this fall and while an injury could be partially to blame of late, the offense wasn't inviting him to run much when he was healthy either. As he's struggled, so too has Arizona who sits at 3-4 and now has Tate sidelined because of injury.

5. Notre Dame's schedule. On paper, Notre Dame had one of the toughest schedules in the country heading into the 2018 season. Michigan, Florida State, USC, Stanford, Virginia Tech on the road, and scrappy teams like Northwestern, Navy, Vanderbilt and Syracuse elsewhere. Preseason, it matched up with just about any Power Five slate in college football. Now, Notre Dame finds itself defending its strength of resume after witnessing Virginia Tech losing to Old Dominion, USC stumbling out of the gates, Florida State looking like a mess and Stanford trying not to lose three straight. Things could look differently if USC gets on a roll and Northwestern keeps playing well, but these are not the questions the Irish were expecting to be answering with an undefeated record.