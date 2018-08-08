2018 College Football Win Totals Picks: The Locks Podcast

Barton, Tom and Chip kick off the picks competition with over-under win totals picks

In this episode: The much-anticipated win totals edition of the Locks has arrived. After convening in person, Barton Simmons, Tom Fornelli and Chip Patterson have set the year-long competition in motion with over-under win total picks for Purdue (3:15), Louisville (6:00), Boston College (9:00), Arizona (14:30), Arizona State (18:50), Pitt (22:15), Duke (26:30), Virginia Tech (26:15), NC State (33:00), Washington State (35:45), Stanford (39:30), Tulane (42:30), TCU (44:45), Ole Miss (49:45), South Carolina (52:15), Penn State (57:45) and Wyoming (1:02:45).

