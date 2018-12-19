2018 Frisco Bowl odds, line: Ohio vs. San Diego State picks from expert who's 5-1 on Bobcats, Aztecs games

There's one game on the college football bowl schedule Wednesday, and it features the San Diego State Aztecs facing the Ohio Bobcats in the 2018 Frisco Bowl at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. After winning five of its final six games this season, Ohio is a 2.5-point favorite, with the over-under set at 50.5 in the latest Ohio vs. San Diego State odds. In a bowl game Vegas expects to come down to a field goal, be sure to check out the 2018 Frisco Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt before locking in any Ohio vs. San Diego State picks of your own.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football ever since.

He enters Wednesday on a 15-8 run on his college football picks against the spread. He also has an impressive history selecting these two programs as evidenced by his strong 5-1 run on picks involving either Ohio or San Diego State. In October, Hunt advised readers to take Air Force (+10) against San Diego State. The result: The Falcons kept that game extremely competitive in a 21-17 loss, and anybody who took Hunt's pick pocketed a winner with room to spare. His followers are way up.

Hunt has taken Ohio's impressive run late in the season into account. The Bobcats bounced back extremely well from a 1-2 start to win seven of their final nine and four of their final five overall. That run includes a 52-17 blowout of Buffalo, a squad that ended the season as MAC East champions with a 10-3 record.

That Bobcats are known for their explosive offense that led the MAC with 470.6 yards and 41.2 points per game. The run game, in particular, has been a strength for Ohio as it enters this matchup with an average of 262 yards on the ground, with three players, including quarterback Nathan Rourke, going for over 800 yards rushing this season.

But don't count out the Aztecs in this 2018 Frisco Bowl matchup as they look to bounce back from a tough finish to the season.

They showed how good they could be this year during a six-game winning streak that included victories over a ranked Arizona State team and Boise State. And San Diego State is well-suited to defend Ohio, coming into this matchup giving up just 94.5 yards per game on the ground, topping the Mountain West in run defense.

