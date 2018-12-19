2018 Gasparilla Bowl odds, line: South Florida vs. Marshall picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Bulls games

The South Florida Bulls and their high-powered offense take on the Marshall Thundering Herd and their shutdown defense in the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. USF will play in its home stadium, but the Herd are favored by a field goal in the latest South Florida vs. Marshall odds. The over-under for total points scored is 51.5, down sharply from an open of 54.5. USF (7-5) limps into bowl season having lost five in a row, while Marshall (8-4) won three straight before a loss at Virginia Tech in its last game of the regular season. Each team has different strengths, so before you make any USF vs. Marshall picks and predictions for the Gasparilla Bowl, you need to see what SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is saying about the game.

The fast-rising Las Vegas prognosticator has turned a profit in every sport, but he's tremendously adept at sniffing out spread winners in college football. And when it comes to USF picks against the spread, Cimini is an amazing 5-1 since joining SportsLine. He's on a 20-13 college football run overall, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now he has evaluated the latest 2018 Gasparilla Bowl odds and crunched the numbers for every possible scenario for USF vs. Marshall. His 2018 Gasparilla Bowl picks are locked in at SportsLine.

Cimini knows South Florida was a big story early this season, racing to a 7-0 start before dropping its final five games. USF has won two straight bowls and five of its past six, downing Texas Tech (38-34) and South Carolina (46-39) the past two years. Now it gets to host a bowl game -- the Bulls are 20-5 at Raymond James Stadium the past four seasons.

The Bulls are led by an offense that averages 445 yards and features a pair of dynamic running backs. Junior Jordan Cronkrite has 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns, while freshman Johnny Ford has 737 yards. Cronkrite averages 6.3 yards per carry and Ford averages 7.1, making every handoff a potential breakout play.

But just because USF has home-field advantage doesn't mean it will cover the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl spread.

The Thundering Herd had won three straight games before falling 41-20 at Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale. But they've turned it up for the bowls. Under head coach Doc Holliday, the Herd have never lost a bowl game (5-0). Overall, the team is 11-3, the best bowl record for any program with at least five appearances.

Marshall is led by a defense that averages 336 yards and 22 points against, ranking 23rd and 32nd in the nation. The unit has been especially tough up front, ranking fifth in the nation with 39 sacks and ninth with just 104 rushing yards allowed.

We can tell you Cimini is leaning toward the under, but he has uncovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

So who wins USF vs. Marshall? And which crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Gasparilla Bowl spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who's 5-1 on South Florida picks, and find out.