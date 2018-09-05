2018 Heisman Trophy odds: Tua Tagovailoa surges as Bryce Love falls after Week 1

Updated 2018 Heisman Trophy odds have Alabama's quarterback now on top

All offseason, experts and oddmakers try to power rank the Heisman Trophy race based only on previous experience and expectations for the coming year. When we finally get our first data set with Week 1 action, there's bound to be some adjustments to those expectations and changes in the market that dictate updating the odds for the coveted statue. 

The updated Heisman Trophy odds after a full week of action -- via Bovada -- have a new favorite with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the top of the board. Tagovailoa saw his 15/2 odds change to 4-1 after not only winning the Alabama starting quarterback job but looking dynamic in his debut against Louisville. 

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins both had wildly productive performances in their respective openers, and now they trail Tagovailoa in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the board. 

Stanford running back Bryce Love was above Tagovailoa on the odds board going into the season, but now he's listed at 12-1, between UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (11-1) and Oklahoma quarterback Kyle Murray (18-1). Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate also saw his odds turn for the worse, moving from 12-1 to 25-1 after losing to BYU in Week 1. 

Check out the odds below, via Bovada:

Player

Previous Odds (Aug. 30)

Current Odds (Sept. 5)

Tua Tagovailoa -- QB, Alabama

15/2

4-1

Will Grier -- QB, West Virginia

11-1

5-1

Dwayne Haskins -- QB, Ohio State

11-1

6-1

Trace McSorley -- QB, Penn State

12-1

9-1

Jonathan Taylor -- RB, Wisconsin

17/2

10-1

McKenzie Milton -- QB, UCF

35-1

11-1

Bryce Love -- RB, Stanford

13-2

12-1

Kyler Murray -- QB, Oklahoma

20-1

18-1

Justin Herbert -- QB, Oregon 

30-1

22-1

Jake Fromm -- QB, Georgia

15-1

25-1

D'Andre Swift -- RB, Georgia

40-1

25-1

Khalil Tate -- QB, Arizona

12-1

25-1

Jarrett Stidham -- QB, Auburn

25-1

30-1

Brandon Winbush -- QB, Notre Dame

50-1

30-1

Drew Lock -- QB, Missouri

45-1

35-1

Damien Harris -- RB, Alabama

55-1

40-1

Trevor Lawrence -- QB, Clemson

16-1

40-1

Jake Browning -- QB, Washington

25-1

50-1

AJ Dillon -- RB, Boston College

80-1

50-1

J.K. Dobbins -- RB, Ohio State

40-1

50-1

Justice Hill -- RB, Oklahoma State 

125-1

60-1

Shea Patterson -- QB, Michigan 

20-1

65-1

                                              

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories