2018 Heisman Trophy odds: Tua Tagovailoa surges as Bryce Love falls after Week 1

All offseason, experts and oddmakers try to power rank the Heisman Trophy race based only on previous experience and expectations for the coming year. When we finally get our first data set with Week 1 action, there's bound to be some adjustments to those expectations and changes in the market that dictate updating the odds for the coveted statue.

The updated Heisman Trophy odds after a full week of action -- via Bovada -- have a new favorite with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the top of the board. Tagovailoa saw his 15/2 odds change to 4-1 after not only winning the Alabama starting quarterback job but looking dynamic in his debut against Louisville.

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins both had wildly productive performances in their respective openers, and now they trail Tagovailoa in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the board.

Stanford running back Bryce Love was above Tagovailoa on the odds board going into the season, but now he's listed at 12-1, between UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (11-1) and Oklahoma quarterback Kyle Murray (18-1). Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate also saw his odds turn for the worse, moving from 12-1 to 25-1 after losing to BYU in Week 1.

Check out the odds below, via Bovada:

Player Previous Odds (Aug. 30) Current Odds (Sept. 5) Tua Tagovailoa -- QB, Alabama 15/2 4-1 Will Grier -- QB, West Virginia 11-1 5-1 Dwayne Haskins -- QB, Ohio State 11-1 6-1 Trace McSorley -- QB, Penn State 12-1 9-1 Jonathan Taylor -- RB, Wisconsin 17/2 10-1 McKenzie Milton -- QB, UCF 35-1 11-1 Bryce Love -- RB, Stanford 13-2 12-1 Kyler Murray -- QB, Oklahoma 20-1 18-1 Justin Herbert -- QB, Oregon 30-1 22-1 Jake Fromm -- QB, Georgia 15-1 25-1 D'Andre Swift -- RB, Georgia 40-1 25-1 Khalil Tate -- QB, Arizona 12-1 25-1 Jarrett Stidham -- QB, Auburn 25-1 30-1 Brandon Winbush -- QB, Notre Dame 50-1 30-1 Drew Lock -- QB, Missouri 45-1 35-1 Damien Harris -- RB, Alabama 55-1 40-1 Trevor Lawrence -- QB, Clemson 16-1 40-1 Jake Browning -- QB, Washington 25-1 50-1 AJ Dillon -- RB, Boston College 80-1 50-1 J.K. Dobbins -- RB, Ohio State 40-1 50-1 Justice Hill -- RB, Oklahoma State 125-1 60-1 Shea Patterson -- QB, Michigan 20-1 65-1



