2018 Heisman Trophy odds: Tua Tagovailoa surges as Bryce Love falls after Week 1
Updated 2018 Heisman Trophy odds have Alabama's quarterback now on top
All offseason, experts and oddmakers try to power rank the Heisman Trophy race based only on previous experience and expectations for the coming year. When we finally get our first data set with Week 1 action, there's bound to be some adjustments to those expectations and changes in the market that dictate updating the odds for the coveted statue.
The updated Heisman Trophy odds after a full week of action -- via Bovada -- have a new favorite with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the top of the board. Tagovailoa saw his 15/2 odds change to 4-1 after not only winning the Alabama starting quarterback job but looking dynamic in his debut against Louisville.
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins both had wildly productive performances in their respective openers, and now they trail Tagovailoa in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the board.
Stanford running back Bryce Love was above Tagovailoa on the odds board going into the season, but now he's listed at 12-1, between UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (11-1) and Oklahoma quarterback Kyle Murray (18-1). Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate also saw his odds turn for the worse, moving from 12-1 to 25-1 after losing to BYU in Week 1.
Check out the odds below, via Bovada:
Player
Previous Odds (Aug. 30)
Current Odds (Sept. 5)
Tua Tagovailoa -- QB, Alabama
15/2
4-1
Will Grier -- QB, West Virginia
11-1
5-1
Dwayne Haskins -- QB, Ohio State
11-1
6-1
Trace McSorley -- QB, Penn State
12-1
9-1
Jonathan Taylor -- RB, Wisconsin
17/2
10-1
McKenzie Milton -- QB, UCF
35-1
11-1
Bryce Love -- RB, Stanford
13-2
12-1
Kyler Murray -- QB, Oklahoma
20-1
18-1
Justin Herbert -- QB, Oregon
30-1
22-1
Jake Fromm -- QB, Georgia
15-1
25-1
D'Andre Swift -- RB, Georgia
40-1
25-1
Khalil Tate -- QB, Arizona
12-1
25-1
Jarrett Stidham -- QB, Auburn
25-1
30-1
Brandon Winbush -- QB, Notre Dame
50-1
30-1
Drew Lock -- QB, Missouri
45-1
35-1
Damien Harris -- RB, Alabama
55-1
40-1
Trevor Lawrence -- QB, Clemson
16-1
40-1
Jake Browning -- QB, Washington
25-1
50-1
AJ Dillon -- RB, Boston College
80-1
50-1
J.K. Dobbins -- RB, Ohio State
40-1
50-1
Justice Hill -- RB, Oklahoma State
125-1
60-1
Shea Patterson -- QB, Michigan
20-1
65-1
