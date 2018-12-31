2018 Hyundai Sun Bowl, Stanford vs. Pitt score: Cardinal hold on to win, plus three things to know

Stanford leaned heavily on its defense and came up with just enough key plays on offense to win its ninth game of the season, winning the 2018 Hyundai Sun Bowl, 14-13 over Pitt. The box score looks like one from a meeting of service academies as these teams played an old-school style game that Pop Warner himself would have felt comfortable coaching. The Cardinal offense was held to just 208 yards of offense and went 1-for-10 on third down but got just enough to get out of El Paso, Texas, with a win.

"This game was very indicative of our entire season. We had guys get hurt, banged up. We didn't play our best football but we made the plays we need to win the game," Stanford coach David Shaw told CBS Sports' Jamie Erdahl.

Star running back Bryce Love sat the game out in preparation for the 2019 NFL Draft, but senior Cameron Scarlett made the most of the opportunity with career highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (94) to go with two touchdowns. The second score, though officially a rushing touchdown, was more of a fumble recovery in the end zone after quarterback K.J. Costello coughed it up at the goal line.

Here are three things to know about the Cardinal's win:

1. Bobby Okereke was the player of the game for Stanford: Okereke had five tackles (1.5 for loss) with a sack and pass break up, but his presence exceeded his stat line as the active force in the middle of Stanford's defense. He and Sean Barton (team-high eight tackles with one TFL) were the keys to stopping Pitt's rushing attack. All through its run to an ACC Coastal title, Pitt overwhelmed opponents with its ground game. Okereke and Barton provided second level playmaking that allowed the Cardinal to come up with stops in key third down situations.

2. It was a homecoming for referee David Smith: Erdahl reported during the game the story of Smith, a referee in Monday's Sun Bowl but also a starting quarterback for Alabama in this very game in 1988.

3. This marks five straight nine-win seasons for Shaw and Stanford: Shaw was correct in identifying this season as one where the team did not always play its best football. The Cardinal have overcome a lot of injuries and played in close games for most of the back half of the season, so to reach the nine-win mark again is a strong statement for the seniors on this team. The offense saw its identity shift over the season from a more rushing attack to a passing game led by Costello with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as the featured receiver. In this game, Stanford had to turn back to an old-school style and both Scarlett and the Cardinal defense were ready.