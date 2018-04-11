2018 Kentucky football spring game: date, time, schedule, latest on QB battle

The 2018 Kentucky spring game is scheduled for Friday, April 13, with a start time of 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will last two hours and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Tom Leach and Freddie Maggard -- substituting for Jeff Piecoro -- will call the game for the UK Sports Network's radio broadcast, with Dick Gabriel reporting from the sidelines.

This will mark the second consecutive year Kentucky plays its spring game on a Friday night. Last year, Blue topped White 31-14 in front of 37,172 fans.

Here are five players to pay attention to Friday night:

Gunnar Hoak, QB: Though he didn't have much of a shot to win the quarterback job last spring, Hoak was still the star of the spring game. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 92 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the starting defense. Against the second-team defense, Hoak completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards and had a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

There's more on the line for Hoak this year. He has spent the spring splitting first-team reps with sophomore Terry Wilson. A starter likely won't be named until fall.

Terry Wilson, QB: Speaking of Wilson, his skill set might not be ripe for a spring game, but it will be interesting to get a look at him in a game situation. Wilson can hurt the defense with his legs, but with quarterbacks being off-limit for contact, it's hard to know just how effective he can be in that area.

Benny Snell, RB: Snell will "absolutely" participate in the spring game, according to offensive coordinator Eddie Gran. It's unlikely he records many carries, however. Snell didn't play in Kentucky's first scrimmage and only played on one drive in the second series. It's a meaningless game, so don't expect Snell to take many hits.

Josh Paschal, DE: Paschal has been praised consistently by the coaching staff since moving to defensive end. He has a chance to be one of the most disruptive defensive linemen the Wildcats have had in several years.

DeAndre Square, LB: The true freshman from Detroit could still be in high school. He enrolled early and has impressed from the start. A lack of numbers at linebacker should give Square plenty of reps Friday.

