2018 MLB Draft: Silence is golden for Kyler Murray as Oklahoma QB has a decision to make

Kyler Murray hasn't said a word lately. That may be his best play since transferring to play quarterback at Oklahoma just under three years ago.

Not necessarily for Oklahoma football, mind you. But as far as a negotiating tactic for when he will likely be taken in the 2018 MLB Draft this week, well, that's brilliant.

For the second time in his young life, Murray -- also a talented centerfielder for the Sooners -- has a huge athletic decision to make.

Among the things at stake are a fourth consecutive Big 12 title, Oklahoma football's continued run as a national power and a possible College Football Playoff berth.

Yeah, no big deal.

It all comes down to why Murray is actually at OU. Turns out, it's all those things. Bob Stoops knew it when Murray transferred from Texas A&M in December 2015. Lincoln Riley inherited it when Murray teased us going 18-of-21 as Baker Mayfield's backup in 2017.

Now it's the kid's show -- in both football and baseball. We can do nothing but watch this week of the MLB Draft (held Monday-Wednesday) as Murray is draft-eligible for the first time since high school.

"I fully expect him to be with us. I really don't have any worries about it," Riley told reporters last week.

In baseball, Murray is currently hitting .296 while nursing an injured hamstring. In football, the upside is such that his name is being whispered for Heisman Trophy contention. Never mind that he is expected to replace the reigning Heisman winner in a Sooners uniform.

All signs point to Murray staying with football, but that doesn't mean anyone who values Crimson and Cream should stop sweating. Murray hasn't spoken at all since the spring. Why would you with a possible $1.8 million draft signing slot (plus a bonus pool) dangling in mid-air?

Both sides knew what they were getting into with Murray juggling interest, participation and futures in both sports. Baseball scouts didn't quite know how to project Murray coming out of Allen High School in Texas. An injury forced him into designated hitter duties.

Kyler Murray's had some success on the diamond, but is it enough? Getty Images

As a football player, Murray became part of one of the more impressive quarterback stocks in recent memory, but a brief stay in College Station, Texas, didn't go well. He and Kyle Allen (now with the Carolina Panthers) transferred within two weeks of each other in December 2015.

Murray played in eight games, starting three at Texas A&M. His biggest accomplishment, then, remains potential. Three years into his college career, he has started a grand total of four games at quarterback. With Murray nursing a hamstring Monday, Oklahoma heads headed into an NCAA Tournament regional final against Mississippi State.

In the United States, we go crazy over potential. Murray is up to his neck in it. To this point, he is more accomplished in baseball than football, but there is way more interest in him replacing Mayfield.

Subbing for the suspended Mayfield against West Virginia last November, Murray ran 66 yards to set up Oklahoma's first touchdown. That was an appetizer. Is it heresy to suggest the kid actually might be a better runner than his predecessor?

Baseball wants to draft him now that he is once again eligible three years out of high school -- Murray is rated as a bottom first round or top second round selection -- but it also wants to know he is fully committed to the sport.

There should be no doubt that Murray is considering baseball; it is easier on the body. Careers are lengthened in this sport, and as such, there's additional long-term earning power. Potentially.

You can see the conflicting issues, then. If he excels in football, Murray's pro value in that sport would be enhanced. Imagine if Murray even comes close to the accomplishments of Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

There are more varied options in baseball. Murray could a) sign this year, b) play one more year with the Sooners and come out for the MLB Draft in 2019, or c) play two more seasons and come out as a redshirt senior in 2020.

He has two more years of football eligibility.

One anonymous scout told the Dallas Morning News that Murray is the "hardest guy in the draft to project."

Reports have connected Murray to super agent Scott Boras. That could be both good and bad. Boras is known for going to the wall to get top dollar for his clients. That rep could also push Murray down in the draft.

The prospect of replacing Mayfield is dizzying. The Sooners seem to be loaded with skill players. Oklahoma will likely be favored to win the Big 12 again.

In his brief time on the field, Murray has shown he is up to the task … if he beats out sophomore Austin Kendall. Combined, the two quarterbacks have thrown 43 passes at OU.

There's that potential, again. It's difficult to accurately evaluate Murray in either sport because he hasn't played enough. Hence, the kid's silence is golden.

Sure, baseball is easier on the body. It could also mean five years of riding buses in the minors. That's assuming a shot at The Show ever materializes.

Other football stars -- Deion Sanders, Chris Weinke, Russell Wilson -- have balanced both sports with varying degrees of success and seriousness.

For now, all of it is a win-win for Murray. Not so much for Oklahoma.