2018 National Signing Day: Live college football updates, early rankings, commits

For the first time ever, college football prospects will have an opportunity to lock up a scholarship and formally sign a National Letter of Intent early with a program of their choice during the Early Signing Period. Beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Friday, the period could see 50 percent or more of all verbal commitments sign with their respective teams over the course of the day.

CBS Sports, 247Sports and Scout will be with you the entire way updating the proceedings of the entire day, from new verbal commitments to National Letter of Intent signings and everything in between. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Live updates

Thanks for stopping by.