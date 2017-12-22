2018 National Signing Day: LSU gets big addition in four-star WR Terrace Marshall

The inaugural edition of college football's Early Signing Period came to a close on Friday, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron closed with a bang.

Terrace Marshall, a four-star wide receiver from Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana, announced his decision to enroll with the Tigers during a ceremony at his high school. The 6-foot-3, 192-pounder is the top-ranked wide receiver in the country and ranked No. 11 overall in the industry-generated 247Sports composite.

Marshall had 1,250 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns during his junior season, but tore his ACL two games into his senior season. He chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas and Florida State.

A tall target with room to grow into his big frame once he gets into a college strength and conditioning program, Marshall will be a huge asset for Orgeron and offensive coordinator Matt Canada moving forward as the Tigers head out of the offensive depression it suffered during the end of the Les Miles era.

Marshall will join a loaded LSU class that now has 20 early signees, including two four-star wide receivers in Kenan Jones and Jaray Jenkins. With so many prospects already locked into the class of 2018, it will allow the Tigers staff to target a few key potential members during January, as well as get a start on the classes of 2019 and 2020.