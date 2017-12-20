2018 National Signing Day: Rankings, college football signings, top commitments
Catch up on all the news from the first day of the Early Signing Period
For the first time ever, college football prospects had an opportunity to lock up a scholarship and formally sign a National Letter of Intent early with a program of their choice during the Early Signing Period.
Beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Friday, the period could see 50 percent or more of all verbal commitments sign with their respective teams over the course of the day.
Here's a recap of some of the big announcements we saw on Wednesday:
No. 4 Micah Parsons -- five-star DE
Finalists: Penn State, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio State
Pick: Penn State
No. 8 K.J. Henry -- five-star DE
Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech
Pick: Clemson
No. 9 Jackson Carman -- five-star OT
Finalists: Ohio State, Clemson, USC
Pick: Clemson
No. 10 Jamaree Salyer -- five-star OG
Finalists: Georgia, Clemson
Pick: Georgia
No. 16 Cade Mays -- five-star OT
Finalists: Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson
Pick: Georgia
No. 22 Brenton Cox -- five-star DE
Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama
Pick: Georgia
No. 27 Jaiden Woodbey -- four-star DB
Finalists: Ohio State, USC, Florida State
Pick: TBD (Picking at 8:30 p.m. ET)
No. 31 James Cook -- four-star RB
Finalists: Georgia, Florida State
Pick: Georgia
No. 40 Emory Jones -- four-star QB
Finalists: Ohio State, Florida, Florida State
Pick: Florida
