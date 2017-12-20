2018 National Signing Day: Rankings, college football signings, top commitments

For the first time ever, college football prospects had an opportunity to lock up a scholarship and formally sign a National Letter of Intent early with a program of their choice during the Early Signing Period.

Beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Friday, the period could see 50 percent or more of all verbal commitments sign with their respective teams over the course of the day.

Here's a recap of some of the big announcements we saw on Wednesday:

No. 4 Micah Parsons -- five-star DE

Finalists: Penn State, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio State

Pick: Penn State

No. 8 K.J. Henry -- five-star DE

Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech

Pick: Clemson

No. 9 Jackson Carman -- five-star OT

Finalists: Ohio State, Clemson, USC

Pick: Clemson

No. 10 Jamaree Salyer -- five-star OG

Finalists: Georgia, Clemson

Pick: Georgia

No. 16 Cade Mays -- five-star OT

Finalists: Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson

Pick: Georgia

No. 22 Brenton Cox -- five-star DE

Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama

Pick: Georgia

No. 27 Jaiden Woodbey -- four-star DB

Finalists: Ohio State, USC, Florida State

Pick: TBD (Picking at 8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 31 James Cook -- four-star RB

Finalists: Georgia, Florida State

Pick: Georgia

No. 40 Emory Jones -- four-star QB

Finalists: Ohio State, Florida, Florida State

Pick: Florida

