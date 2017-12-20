2018 National Signing Day: Rankings, college football signings, top commitments

Catch up on all the news from the first day of the Early Signing Period

For the first time ever, college football prospects had an opportunity to lock up a scholarship and formally sign a National Letter of Intent early with a program of their choice during the Early Signing Period. 

Beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Friday, the period could see 50 percent or more of all verbal commitments sign with their respective teams over the course of the day.

Here's a recap of some of the big announcements we saw on Wednesday: 

No. 4 Micah Parsons -- five-star DE
Finalists: Penn State, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio State 
Pick: Penn State 

No. 8 K.J. Henry -- five-star DE 
Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech 
Pick: Clemson 

No. 9 Jackson Carman -- five-star OT 
Finalists: Ohio State, Clemson, USC 
Pick: Clemson

No. 10 Jamaree Salyer -- five-star OG 
Finalists: Georgia, Clemson
Pick: Georgia 

No. 16 Cade Mays -- five-star OT 
Finalists: Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson 
Pick: Georgia 

No. 22 Brenton Cox -- five-star DE 
Finalists: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama 
Pick: Georgia

No. 27 Jaiden Woodbey -- four-star DB 
Finalists: Ohio State, USC, Florida State 
Pick: TBD (Picking at 8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 31 James Cook -- four-star RB 
Finalists: Georgia, Florida State 
Pick: Georgia

No. 40 Emory Jones -- four-star QB 
Finalists: Ohio State, Florida, Florida State 
Pick: Florida 

Live updates

