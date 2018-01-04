2018 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which players are leaving college football

With bowls in the books, several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL

College football players who are three years removed from playing high school football have until Jan. 15 to declare early for the NFL Draft.

The 2018 NFL Draft takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2018.

Updated Jan. 4, 2018. Players are currently in alphabetical order.

PlayerPositionSchool

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

DE

Toledo

Jaire Alexander

DB

Louisville

Josh Allen

QB

Wyoming

Saquon Barkley

RB

Penn State

Orlando Brown

OL

Oklahoma

Taven Bryan

DL

Florida

Antonio Callaway

WR

Florida

Jack Cichy

LB

Wisconsin

Simmie Cobbs

WR

Indiana

Keke CouteeWRTexas Tech
Sam DarnoldQBUSC
Carlton Davis
CBAuburn
Michael DicksonPTexas
DeShon ElliottDBTexas
Nick GatesOLNebraska
Rashaan GoldenDBTennessee
Frank GindaLBSan Jose State
Taylor HearnOLClemson
Quadree Henderson
WRPittsburgh
Holton HillDBTexas
Jeff Holland
DLAuburn
Sam HubbardDEOhio State
Hayden HurstTESouth Carolina
Ryan IzzoTEFlorida State
J.C. Jackson
DBMaryland
Josh JacksonDBIowa
Derwin JamesDBFlorida State
Richie JamesWRMiddle Tennessee
Malik JeffersonLBTexas
Kerryon JohnsonRBAuburn
Sam JonesOLArizona State
John KellyRBTennessee
Arden KeyLBLSU
Christian KirkWRTexas A&amp;M
Tanner LeeQBNebraska
Hercules Mata'afaDLWashington State
Kolton MillerOLUCLA
D.J. MooreWRMaryland
Ryan NallRBOregon State
Nick NelsonDBWashington
Quenton Nelson
OLNotre Dame
Isaiah Oliver
DBColorado
Brian O'NeillOTPittsburgh
Kamryn Pettway
RBAuburn
Eddy PineiroKFlorida
Byron PringleWRKansas State
Trey QuinnWRSMU
D.J. ReedDBKansas State
Korey RobertsonWRSouthern Miss
Josh RosenQBUCLA
Dalton SchultzTEStanford
Tim SettleDLVirginia Tech
Andre SmithLBNorth Carolina
Breeland SpeaksDLOle Miss
Courtland SuttonWRSMU
Maea Teuhema
OLSoutheastern Louisiana
Leighton Vander EschLBBoise State
Vita VeaDLWashington
Mark WaltonRBMiami
Denzel Ward
DBOhio State
Jordan WhiteheadDBPittsburgh
JoJo WickerDLArizona State
Connor WilliamsOLTexas
College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee

