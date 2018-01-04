2018 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which players are leaving college football
With bowls in the books, several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL
College football players who are three years removed from playing high school football have until Jan. 15 to declare early for the NFL Draft.
The 2018 NFL Draft takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2018.
Updated Jan. 4, 2018. Players are currently in alphabetical order.
-
LSU's Arden Key entering NFL Draft
Key is considered one of the top pass rushers in the 2018 class
-
-
Jefferson returning to Florida for 2018
The 6-foot-1, 242-pounder had 13.5 tackles for loss as a junior
-
-
USC's Darnold to enter NFL Draft
Darnold had two years of eligibility remaining
-
Rosen leaving UCLA to enter draft
Rosen could be the first QB drafted this spring
