2018 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which players are leaving college football

College football players who are three years removed from playing high school football have until Jan. 15 to declare early for the NFL Draft.

The 2018 NFL Draft takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2018.

Updated Jan. 4, 2018. Players are currently in alphabetical order.