2018 NFL Draft: Heisman runner-up Bryce Love returning to Stanford for senior year

Stanford received huge news for its 2018 outlook early Tuesday morning with Bryce Love reportedly turning down the NFL Draft in favor of returning to school for his senior season.

"Bryce will return for his senior year," his father, Chris, texted to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Love's decision was the last notable one for underclassmen eligible to declare by the Jan. 15 deadline. The star running back was slotted as a top-30 prospect on CBS Sports and the No. 3 overall running back in the class after rushing for 2,118 yards (No. 2 in the nation) at 8.1 yards per carry (best mark in FBS history) and finishing as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting.

And he did it all while nursing an ankle injury through the final six games of the season.

As last year's runner-up for the Heisman, Love immediately becomes the preseason favorite for all the prestigious awards, and he'll have a shot at breaking the Stanford career rushing record set by Stepfan Taylor in 2012.

But his return also boosts and offense that returns a majority of the offensive line and found its rhythm later in the year with K.J. Costello at quarterback. With Love and Costello in the backfield, Stanford can make another run at a Pac-12 title in 2018.