2018 NFL Draft picks by college team: SEC, Alabama, Georgia dominate first round

The SEC led the way with the most first-round picks among all conferences in the 2018 NFL Draft after the first round -- the seventh time in the last eight drafts that has been the case -- with Alabama and coach Nick Saban extending a streak that dates back to his arrival in Tuscaloosa.

When Minkah Fitzpatrick was taken No. 11 overall by the Miami Dolphins, it marked the 10th straight year that an Alabama player coached by Saban has been taken in the first round. Fitzpatrick was joined by Da'Ron Payne, taken two picks later at No. 13 by the Washington Redskins. Both players were a part of both the 2015 and 2017 national title teams during their time with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama was followed by Georgia, with three first-round selections, as the two College Football Playoff National Championship participants made up more than 20 percent of the first round. The SEC as a whole accounted for 10 of the 32 picks in the first round with Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina also seeing representation on the NFL Draft's first night.

Check out the full breakdown of picks by school (highest pick):

And here's the breakdown by conference: