2018 NFL Draft picks by college team: SEC continues dominance heading into Saturday
The SEC has 26 selections, about one-fourth of the 100 picks through the first three rounds
The SEC led the way for all conferences in NFL draft picks through the first round on Thursday night. That trend continued Friday evening with another strong showing in the second and third rounds of the draft. The conference has 26 selections through the first 100 picks, accounting for just over one-fourth of all the picks so far. The ACC is in second place with 18 selections, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 have 12 selections each.
Alabama led all individual teams with four first-round selections. But the Crimson Tide are now joined by Georgia and Ohio State with five selections through three rounds. Auburn, Louisville, LSU, NC State, Oklahoma, UCF and USC were teams to have at least three picks.
Check out the full breakdown of picks by school (highest pick):
- Alabama -- 5 (Minkah Fitzpatrick, No. 11 to Dolphins)
- Arkansas -- 1 (Frank Ragnow, No. 20 to Lions)
- Auburn -- 3 (Braden Smith, No. 37 to Colts)
- Boise State -- 1 (Leighton Vander Esch, No. 19 to Cowboys)
- Boston College -- 2 (Harold Landry, No. 41 to Titans)
- BYU -- 1 (Fred Warner, No. 70 to 49ers)
- Clemson -- (Dorian O'Daniel, No. 100 to Chiefs)
- Colorado -- 1 (Isaiah Oliver, No. 58 to Falcons)
- Colorado State -- 1 (Michael Gallup, No. 81 to Cowboys)
- Florida -- 2 (Taven Bryan, No. 29 to Jaguars)
- Florida State -- 2 (Derwin James, No. 17 to Chargers)
- Georgia -- 5 (Roquan Smith, No. 8 to Bears)
- Iowa -- 2 (James Daniels, No. 39 to Bears)
- Louisiana-Lafayette -- 1 (Tracy Walker, No. 82 to Lions)
- Louisville -- 3 (Jaire Alexander, No. 18 to Packers)
- LSU -- 4 (Donte Jackson, No. 55 to Panthers)
- Maryland -- 1 (D.J. Moore, No. 24 to Panthers)
- Memphis -- 1 (Anthony Miller, No. 51 to Bears)
- Miami -- 1 (Chad Thomas, No. 67 to Browns)
- Michigan -- 1 (Mason Cole, No. 97 to Cardinals)
- Mississippi State -- 1 (Martinas Rankin, No. 80 to Texans)
- NC State -- 3 (Bradley Chubb, No. 5 to Broncos)
- Nevada -- 1 (Austin Corbett, No. 33 to Browns)
- North Carolina -- 1 (M.J. Stewart, No. 53 to Bucs)
- Notre Dame -- 2 (Quenton Nelson, No. 6 to Colts)
- Ohio State -- 5 (Denzel Ward, No. 4 to Browns)
- Oklahoma --3 (Baker Mayfield, No. 1 to Browns)
- Oklahoma State -- 2 (James Washington, No. 60 to Steelers)
- Ole Miss -- 1 (Breeland Speaks, No. 46 to Chiefs)
- Oregon -- 1 (Royce Freeman, No. 71 to Broncos)
- Penn State -- 2 (Saquon Barkley, No. 2 to Giants)
- Pitt -- 1 (Brian O'Neill, No. 62 to Vikings)
- Rutgers -- 1 (Kemoko Turay, No. 52 to Colts)
- San Diego State -- 1 (Rashaad Penny, No. 27 to Seahawks)
- SMU -- 1 (Courtland Sutton, No. 40 to Broncos)
- South Carolina -- 1 (Hayden Hurst, No. 25 to Ravens)
- South Florida -- 1 (Deadrin Senat, No. 90 to Falcons)
- Southern Miss -- 1 (Tarvarius Moore, No. 95 to 49ers)
- Stanford -- 2 (Justin Reid, No. 68 to Texans)
- TCU -- 1 (Joe Noteboom, No. 89 to Rams)
- Tennessee -- 1 (Rashaan Gaulden, No. 85 to Panthers)
- Texas -- 2 (Connor Williams, No. 50 to Cowboys)
- Texas A&M -- 1 (Christian Kirk, No. 47 to Cardinals)
- UCF -- 3 (Mike Hughs, No. 30 to Vikings)
- UCLA -- 2 (Josh Rosen, No. 10 to Cardinals)
- USC -- 4 (Sam Darnold, No. 3 to Jets)
- UTEP -- 1 (Will Hernandez, No. 34 to Giants)
- UTSA -- 1 (Marcus Davenport, No. 14 to Saints)
- Vanderbilt -- 1 (Oren Burks, No. 88 to Packers)
- Virginia Tech -- 2 (Tremaine Edmunds, No. 16 to Bills)
- Wake Forest -- 1 (Jessie Bates III, No. 54 to Bengals)
- Washington -- 2 (Vita Vea, No. 12 to Bucs)
- Western Michigan -- 1 (Chukwuma Okorafor, No. 92 to Steelers)
- Wyoming -- 1 (Josh Allen, No. 7 to Bills)
And here's the breakdown by conference:
- SEC -- 26
- ACC -- 18
- Big Ten -- 12
- Pac-12 -- 12
- Big 12 -- 8
- American -- 6
- Mountain West -- 5
- FCS/Division II/III -- 6
- MAC -- 1
- Independent -- 3
- Conference USA -- 3
- Sun Belt -- 1
-
Oklahoma St. duo is future for Steelers
Rudolph and Washington played together for four years at Oklahoma State
-
Charges dropped for Texas Tech players
The players were arrested in March as part of a disturbance outside a nightclub
-
Shea Patterson eligible to play in 2018
The Ole Miss transfer quarterback was battling with the school and the NCAA on his appeal
-
Swinney wants Clemson vs. UGA every year
The two schools played a home-and-home series in 2013-14
-
Mich. St. players to vote on former LB
Members of the Spartan leadership council will decide the fate of a former linebacker
-
NFL Draft picks high school rankings
How each first round draft pick was ranked coming out of high school