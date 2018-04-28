2018 NFL Draft picks by college team: SEC continues dominance heading into Saturday

The SEC led the way for all conferences in NFL draft picks through the first round on Thursday night. That trend continued Friday evening with another strong showing in the second and third rounds of the draft. The conference has 26 selections through the first 100 picks, accounting for just over one-fourth of all the picks so far. The ACC is in second place with 18 selections, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 have 12 selections each.

Alabama led all individual teams with four first-round selections. But the Crimson Tide are now joined by Georgia and Ohio State with five selections through three rounds. Auburn, Louisville, LSU, NC State, Oklahoma, UCF and USC were teams to have at least three picks.

Check out the full breakdown of picks by school (highest pick):



And here's the breakdown by conference: