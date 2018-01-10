2018 NFL Draft: Potential first-round pick Derrius Guice leaving LSU early

LSU confirmed the promotion of Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator Wednesday, and not long afterward, LSU's new play-caller lost one of his most capable weapons.

Derrius Guice, the team's leading rusher the past two seasons, announced he was leaving school early to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

It's an obvious choice for Guice, as he's considered one of the top running backs in this draft class. Depending on who you ask, Guice is either No. 1 or No. 2 with Penn State's Saquon Barkley, and there's a great chance he'll be a first-round pick. When you're projected to go in the first round, it's hard to go back to school for another season, particularly when you're a running back.

In his three seasons with the Tigers, Guice rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns. His 104.25 yards per game this season were the second most in the SEC behind Auburn's Kerryon Johnson, though Johnson averaged four more carries per game.

As for where LSU will turn to replace Guice, Darrel Williams finished second on the team in rushing, but he's a senior and won't be returning. Behind him on the depth chart was Nick Brossette (96 yards) and freshman Clyde Edwards-Helaire (31 yards). LSU also has a commitment from four-star recruit Chris Curry in its 2018 class.