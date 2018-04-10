2018 Ohio State football spring game: Date, schedule, QB battle, Showdown at the Shoe

The 2018 Ohio State spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 14, with a 1:45 p.m. ET approximate start time. General admission prices are $5 plus there will be a limited number of $15 reserved club seats. Parking is free. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and streamed via the BTN2Go app.

Before the football game, the Ohio State men's lacrosse team, the 2017 national runners-up, will host Michigan at 11 a.m. ET in another exciting "Showdown at the Shoe" event. One purchased ticket will allow admission into both events.

The annual intra-squad event is replete with storylines. Here are five players to pay attention to:

Dwayne Haskins, QB: He's thought to be the leader in the derby for starting QB. How will he perform under pressure pressure after shining as a backup against the Fighting Khakis last season?

Joe Burrow, QB: Some get the feeling that Burrow has been biding his time for this opportunity to shine. The pressure is on the Ohio native to play well and keep the whispers at bay.

Austin Mack, WR: Ohio State has not had a true No. 1 receiver since Michael Thomas left for the NFL. Mack could be the next in line to take on the go-to role.

Chase Young, DE: There is much hype about "The Predator." He'll get the chance to produce with Nick Bosa as the other defensive end. Will he tease dominance Saturday?

Baron Browning, LB: Everyone agrees he's the most talented linebacker on the roster. But is he ready for middle linebacker with Tuf Borland sidelined? This will be a good test.

And here is the best news of all: We are told there could be several prospects in attendance that will head home committed to the Buckeyes.

This much we know: The spring game is going to be the first real look at the most interesting quarterback derby since Cardale Jones was in the mix. Add in new starters on the offensive line and questions at several levels of the defense that need answering and you have a Saturday worth dedicating yourself to.

How will incoming recruits change Ohio State football forever? And who wins the QB derby? Visit Bucknuts now to get inside information on the 2018 spring game, and see what players you need to watch closely, all from a team of Ohio State reporting veterans.