2018 Pac-12 spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the Pac-12 spring games in 2018
With the month of March upon us, college football fans can begin getting excited once again. Spring football is here, so we're set to get our first glimpse of some of the biggest programs across the country, and some will be ready to prematurely crown a team as national championship contender simply after watching the spring scrimmage.
The Pac-12 is again one of the conferences that will be focused on heavily this spring. Most of the Pac-12 teams are slated to present their annual scrimmages on the Pac-12 Network, so fans will be able to get some good first looks at the programs from out west this spring.
Here are a few notes to keep in mind while preparing for Pac-12 practices this spring.
- Due to renovations of the Coliseum, defending Pac-12 champion USC will not be playing a traditional spring game this year. However, all practices will be open to the public, including the final one which will take place at Loker Stadium located on the Trojans' campus.
- New coaches will certainly be one of the big storylines to watch in the Pac-12 this spring. Among the new faces who will be making debuts with their new programs include Kevin Sumlin at Arizona, former NFL coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State, Chip Kelly at UCLA, Mario Cristobal at Oregon and Jonathan Smith at Oregon State.
- Keep in mind, Edwards' first spring game with the Sun Devils will take place on a Friday evening as opposed to Saturday.
- While most of the spring games will be played in April, Colorado will be getting its out of the way much sooner than everyone else. The Buffaloes will preview what they have for the 2018 season on March 17.
|Team
|Spring Practice Starts
|Spring Game
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Monday, March 19
|Saturday, April 14
|TBA
|TBA
|Tuesday, March 13
|Friday, April 13
|10 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Monday, March 19
|Saturday, April 28
|2 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Tuesday, March 6
|Saturday, April 21
|2 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Friday, Feb. 23
|Saturday, March 17
|3 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|TBA
|Saturday, April 21
|5 p,m,
|Pac-12 Network
|TBA
|Saturday, April 28
|4 p,m,
|Pac-12 Network
|Tuesday, March 6
|Saturday, April 14
|3 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
|Saturday, April 14
|4 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Monday, March 5
|Saturday, April 14
|1 p.m.
|Pac-12 Network
|Wednesday, March 28
|Saturday, April 21
|3 p.m.
|TBA
|Thursday, March 22
|Saturday, April 21
|TBA
|TBA
-
