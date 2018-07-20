2018 preseason All-SEC team: Alabama leads the way with seven first-team players

ATLANTA -- The SEC has been loaded with talent for generations, and the 2018 season will be no different.

The preseason All-SEC team, as voted on by the media at SEC Media Days, was released on Friday and it's littered with high-profile names that are well known to the college football world.

Missouri's Drew Lock beat out Auburn's Jarrett Stidham, Georgia's Jake Fromm and Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald for first-team honors at quarterback. Noticeably absent at the quarterback spot are Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, both of whom played big parts on the Crimson Tide's journey to the 2017 national title.

In fact, Fromm and Fitzgerald tied for third-team honors. At running back, Kentucky's Benny Snell and Alabama's Damien Harris landed on the first team.

Here's the full list (* indicates a tie).

OFFENSE First-Team:

QB Drew Lock, Missouri

RB Damien Harris, Alabama

RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL Martez Ivey, Florida

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee

C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

DEFENSE First-Team:

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida

DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

LB Devin White, LSU

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB Greedy Williams, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama

OFFENSE Second-Team:

QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

WR Terry Godwin, Georgia

WR Ryan Davis, Auburn

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Lester Cotton, Alabama

OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU

C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

DEFENSE Second-Team:

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB D'Andre Walker, Georgia

DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

DB Jamel Dean, Auburn

DB CJ Henderson, Florida

OFFENSE Third-Team:

*QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

*QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi Statw

RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn

C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

DEFENSE Third-Team:

DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

*DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

*DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB David Reese, Florida

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

DB Marco Wilson, Florida

DB Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS First-Team:

P Corey Fatony, Missouri

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Returner Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

All-purpose Deebo Samuel, South Carolina



SPECIALISTS Second-Team:

P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

Returner Mecole Hardman, Georgia

All-purpose Trevon Diggs, Alabama

SPECIALISTS Third-Team:

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK Tucker McCann, Missouri

Returner Trevon Diggs, Alabama

All-purpose Kadarius Toney, Florida