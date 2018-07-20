2018 preseason All-SEC team: Alabama leads the way with seven first-team players
The cupboard isn't bare in Tuscaloosa
ATLANTA -- The SEC has been loaded with talent for generations, and the 2018 season will be no different.
The preseason All-SEC team, as voted on by the media at SEC Media Days, was released on Friday and it's littered with high-profile names that are well known to the college football world.
Missouri's Drew Lock beat out Auburn's Jarrett Stidham, Georgia's Jake Fromm and Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald for first-team honors at quarterback. Noticeably absent at the quarterback spot are Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, both of whom played big parts on the Crimson Tide's journey to the 2017 national title.
In fact, Fromm and Fitzgerald tied for third-team honors. At running back, Kentucky's Benny Snell and Alabama's Damien Harris landed on the first team.
Here's the full list (* indicates a tie).
OFFENSE First-Team:
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Damien Harris, Alabama
RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL Martez Ivey, Florida
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
DEFENSE First-Team:
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Cece Jefferson, Florida
DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB Greedy Williams, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama
OFFENSE Second-Team:
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
WR Terry Godwin, Georgia
WR Ryan Davis, Auburn
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Lester Cotton, Alabama
OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
DEFENSE Second-Team:
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB D'Andre Walker, Georgia
DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
DB Jamel Dean, Auburn
DB CJ Henderson, Florida
OFFENSE Third-Team:
*QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
*QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi Statw
RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn
C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
DEFENSE Third-Team:
DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
*DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
*DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB David Reese, Florida
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
DB Marco Wilson, Florida
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas
SPECIALISTS First-Team:
P Corey Fatony, Missouri
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
Returner Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
All-purpose Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
SPECIALISTS Second-Team:
P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
Returner Mecole Hardman, Georgia
All-purpose Trevon Diggs, Alabama
SPECIALISTS Third-Team:
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri
Returner Trevon Diggs, Alabama
All-purpose Kadarius Toney, Florida
